For the second year, Tequila Don Julio x Palm Tree Crew are bringing immersive experiences, exclusive merch and craft cocktails to the ultimate ski destination

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio is the iconic luxury spirit of any celebration that's meant to be enjoyed with those closest to you. Gearing up for the ultimate après ski experience combining cocktails and culture, Tequila Don Julio is partnering with tropical lifestyle brand Palm Tree Crew, co-founded by renowned DJ, producer and musical artist Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, to bring the taste of modern Mexico to the Aspen mountainside for the second consecutive year. From the slopes to the stage, you and your crew can toast after a day in the snow with exceptional tequila, dynamic music and epic experiences.

TEQUILA DON JULIO REUNITES WITH PALM TREE CREW, CO-FOUNDED BY KYGO AND MYLES SHEAR, FOR AN EPIC WINTER FESTIVAL CELEBRATION IN ASPEN, CO

"Teaming up with Tequila Don Julio again has allowed us to curate an experience that hits all the right notes – music, spirits, and unforgettable moments," says Kygo, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew. "Our continued partnership ensures that this magnetic energy we've crafted together keeps pulsing all year round, so everyone can experience the Tequila Don Julio x Palm Tree Crew lifestyle."

Here's how you can celebrate the Tequila Don Julio x Palm Tree Crew lifestyle all season long:

Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen: Taking place at Aspen's Rio Grande Park from February 23-24 , this one-of-a-kind festival experience will feature an incredible lineup of global superstars including The Chainsmokers, David Guetta , Kygo, Labrinth, Drama and Harry Hudson . Festival-goers can also immerse themselves in Tequila Don Julio's bespoke ski chalet experience to enjoy signature craft cocktails.

Taking place at Rio Grande Park from , this one-of-a-kind festival experience will feature an incredible lineup of global superstars including The Chainsmokers, , Kygo, Labrinth, Drama and . Festival-goers can also immerse themselves in Tequila Don Julio's bespoke ski chalet experience to enjoy signature craft cocktails. Exclusive Merch Collaboration: To bring style and comfort to the Aspen mountainside, Tequila Don Julio x Palm Tree Crew are releasing the second edition of their winter merch collab featuring a premium unisex sweat set. The hoodie and sweatpants set is custom designed to provide a high-quality, cozy fit throughout the winter. Available in highly limited quantities later this month, adults 21+ can sign up HERE to be the first to know when orders are live at www.PalmTreeCrew.com.

"When it comes to elevated musical experiences, there is no better pairing than Tequila Don Julio," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila at Diageo North America. "Our ongoing partnership with Palm Tree Crew reflects our shared commitment to curating these exceptional, unforgettable moments centered around music all year round – starting with the festival in Aspen, Co."

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, and Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT PALM TREE CREW

Palm Tree Crew ("PTC"), originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business, and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem.

PTC Live Experiences creates immersive events and experiences that bring together our crew of loyal fans, business partners, entrepreneurs, investors, celebrities, and cultural icons. PTC Brand creates unique products that capture PTC's way of life and accelerate PTC's growth into a globally recognized lifestyle brand. PTC Investments is active in the early-stage venture and growth equity communities and provides capital to business builders in the Consumer & Technology sectors.

At Palm Tree Crew, we harness the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors, and celebrities who know how to build global brands. For more information, please visit www.ptc-holdings.com

