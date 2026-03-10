TEQUILA DON JULIO TAKES THE STAGE DURING HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT WITH AN A-LIST CAST OF COCKTAILS CO-CREATED BY CHARLES JOLY AND BAR LEONE

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tequila-don-julio/9385851-en-tequila-don-julio-oscars-2026-cocktails-charles-joly-bar-leone

Produced in the legendary Highlands region of Jalisco and crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Tequila Don Julio has long been the spirit behind life's most memorable moments. At the Governors Ball, that legacy unfolds through a carefully cast lineup of cocktails: Best in Show made with Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Golden Cut Margarita featuring Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Maestro Martini spotlighting Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino and The Sequel starring Tequila Don Julio 1942. Each serve is made to be raised in celebration of the unforgettable wins that define Hollywood's biggest night.

"The Governors Ball is where every detail matters," says Globally Acclaimed Mixologist Charles Joly. "Having crafted cocktails for this exact moment over the years, I know how important each and every element is, and collaborating with Lorenzo and Bar Leone was an exciting journey that introduced new perspectives that helped to further innovate the Tequila Don Julio bar experience for our best year yet."

Bar Leone Co-Founder Lorenzo Antinori adds, "Bringing Bar Leone from Hong Kong to Los Angeles for Hollywood's biggest night is a real honor for us. Working with Charles on these cocktails was a great creative exchange where we took inspiration from the flavors of Mexico and translated them into drinks that feel perfect for this moment. Tequila Don Julio is made for celebrations like this, and we're proud to be part of such an iconic event with global recognition."

Behind the Scenes: What it Takes to Serve the Stars

Bringing cocktails to the most exclusive after-party in Hollywood requires a production scale worthy of a blockbuster. In the days leading up to the ceremony, Joly, Antinori, and their team of mixology experts go into full rehearsal mode, prepping thousands of ingredients to ensure every serve hits its mark. This year's cocktail program calls for enough espresso beans to fill a hot tub, enough cucumbers to stretch the length of the Santa Monica Pier, and enough agave to equal the weight of an elephant. The result is a tightly edited menu that spans bright opening acts, refined lead performances, and indulgent final scenes – each highlighting a different expression from the Tequila Don Julio portfolio.

How to Join the Celebrations at Home

While the Governors Ball remains an invite-only affair, audiences at home can still join the celebration. Tequila Don Julio invites viewers to mix the official cocktails of the night that are made to be raised. Visit www.DonJulio.com to find where you can buy a bottle of Tequila Don Julio near you.

BEST IN SHOW

By Bar Leone

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

.5 oz Italian Aperitif

.33 oz Dry Vermouth

Dash of Elderflower Liqueur

.5 oz Cucumber Syrup

.67 oz Fresh Lime Juice

5 oz Sparkling Water

Preparation: Rim a highball glass with Mexican salt and add tall ice. Add all ingredients and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a long cucumber slice.

THE SEQUEL

By Charles Joly

Ingredients

5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942

5 oz Oaxacan Coffee Cold Brew

.33 oz Piloncillo Cinnamon Cacao Syrup

5 drops Salt Water

3 dashes Vanilla Bitters

Preparation: Shake with ice and strain into a coupe glass finished with gold vanilla edible paint.

Tequila Don Julio encourages genuine and responsible celebrations this award season. Marking its ninth consecutive year of support, Tequila Don Julio is proud to donate to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Ball.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

1 Bar Leone ranked No. 1 at The World's 50 Best Bars 2025

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio