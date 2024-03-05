Tequila Don Julio Toasts to the Stars at the Oscars® Governors Ball with Award-Worthy Cocktails Co-Created by Renowned Mixologists Charles Joly and Israel Barón

Mexico's original luxury tequila serves up a star-studded cast of signature cocktails featuring flavors from Modern Mexico that will take center stage during the 96th Oscars

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Tequila Don Julio is proud to be partnering with the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official party following the 96th Oscars® ceremony on March 10, 2024. To celebrate Hollywood's most iconic stars during the milestone evening, Tequila Don Julio will serve up a specialty bar experience curated by two of the world's most renowned cocktail connoisseurs: Globally Acclaimed Mixologist Charles Joly and Mexico's 2023 World Class Bartender of the Year Israel Barón. An award-winning mixologist himself, Charles is collaborating with Israel, one of Mexico City's most notable bartenders, for the first time ever to bring the flavors of Modern Mexico into this year's cocktail offerings.

1942 Encore

Crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Tequila Don Julio is an iconic brand from Mexico and celebrates those who live out their craft Por Amor (for love) every day. This year's luxury lineup of signature cocktails pays homage to Mexico, spotlighting its authentic and deeply powerful culture, landscape and people through a striking presentation and distinct flavor profiles that combine classic and modern Mexican ingredients. With these cocktails, Tequila Don Julio invites you to raise a glass to milestone moments.

"Tequila Don Julio is the epitome of celebration so it was only appropriate to embrace the night with award-worthy cocktails curated with the luxury tequila's versatile offerings," says Charles Joly. "While the cocktails work cohesively together, they each stand on their own as a signature drink featuring diverse styles of serves and a range of exquisite flavor profiles honoring modern Mexico."

Hollywood's biggest night brings together the film industry's most distinguished figures for a night of unforgettable milestones and celebration, which is deserving of a luxury drinks experience that only Tequila Don Julio can serve up as the iconic spirit for all milestone celebrations. To prepare for this important evening, Joly and Barón, along with their highly skilled team, pushed bounds to curate a cocktail experience fitting for the star-studded night. The A-list cast of cocktails includes It's Showtime featuring Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Round of Applause made with Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, Written in the Stars with Tequila Don Julio Rosado, and 1942 Encore spotlighting Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Those tuning into the awards from home that want to sip like the stars can mix up a signature Tequila Don Julio cocktail for guests at their at-home viewing party. It's Showtime is an elevated twist on a quintessential margarita offering a delicious balance of citrus and sweetness that's guaranteed to be the star of the show. Round of Applause is an elegant martini-style serve featuring herbal Mexican ingredients that let the cocktail's savory notes shine.

It's Showtime

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Pineapple Coriander Tincture

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation: Combine Tequila Don Julio, pineapple coriander tincture, agave honey and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain over large ice cube into Collins glass rimmed with salt and pink peppercorn.

Round of Applause

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

1 oz Herb-Infused Bianco Vermouth

10 drops Chocolate Bitters

3 dashes Orange Bitters

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe glass.

Whether walking down the red carpet or tuning in from a personal screen, Tequila Don Julio encourages genuine and responsible celebrations this award season. As we raise a glass to Hollywood's biggest night, Tequila Don Julio is proud to donate in support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Ball for the seventh consecutive year.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio