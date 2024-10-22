Tequila Enemigo Announces Long-Term Partnership with Fulham Football Club - The First Ever Tequila Partner of an English Premier League Team

"It is a momentous occasion to announce our appointment as the first-ever Tequila partner of an English Premier League team, and for that team to be Fulham is extremely special," said Robin Clough, Co-Founder of Tequila Enemigo.

"We are bringing a truly luxurious experience to Fulham's discerning fanbase and will have many more moments of excitement throughout our partnership," adds Max Davies-Gilbert, Co-Founder of Tequila Enemigo. "It's our ambition to continue to bring our award-winning Tequila to Fulham fans for years to come, finding ways to excite, engage, and of course, toast to Fulham's wins with a cocktail from our Enemigo Bar at the Riverside Market."

Commercial Director at Fulham Football Club, Jon Don-Carolis, commented: "It's an honour to announce this pioneering partnership between multi award-winning Tequila Enemigo and Fulham Football Club and Fulham Pier, the first of its kind.

Fans will be able to luxuriously toast the goals flowing, in true Enemigo style at Craven Cottage on match days, and in everyday mode visitors of Fulham Pier will be able to enjoy sensational cocktails at the Enemigo bar in the Riverside market whilst soaking up the dazzling views of the Thames.

Enemigo will also provide touches of Mexican authenticity through experiences and activations across the Fulham Pier venue throughout the year."

In keeping with Tequila Enemigo's brand roots, every interaction with the brand at Fulham Football Club offers a touch of luxury and Mexican authenticity - from Enemigo displays on location to Enemigo stocked bars and exclusive menu items across events and experiences held by the wider Club and Fulham Pier. Tequila Enemigo will become an integral part of the Fulham experience, with the brand logo on display throughout the Stadium and exclusive game-day cocktails served throughout Craven Cottage

Throughout the season, fans will be able to tap into a luxury Tequila Enemigo experience, with exclusive tasting flights and cocktails at the Tequila Enemigo branded bar. This brand new, permanent fixture at the Riverside Market allows a luxurious view of the Thames, alongside an innovative cocktail menu that will be served on match days and will be open year-long beginning in January 2025, offering the Enemigo experience on game days and beyond.

Launched in 2017, Tequila Enemigo is one of the most celebrated Tequilas in the world, standing apart from other brands and disrupting the global alcohol ecosystem with its relentless focus on quality. Throughout the brand's globalisation, their ambition to defy expectations remains paramount, further solidifying their position in the world's most luxurious cities. Their launch into the United Arab Emirates and across Europe earlier this year in addition to the strong foothold in the USA and Mexico, marks a strategic step towards expansion into multiple continents.

With 15 Double Gold Awards, 5 Tequila of the Year Awards, and 60 Total Awards, Tequila Enemigo has reinforced their position within the market, giving an indescribable experience with every sip.

About Tequila Enemigo

Tequila Enemigo is redefining the world of ultra-premium Tequila with its award-winning expressions crafted in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico. Brought to life in 2017 by Robin Clough, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Max Davies-Gilbert, the trio set out to change the status quo of Premium Tequila. Bringing together traditional Mexican craftsmanship with European luxury, made with 100% of the finest Blue Weber Agave, and filtered mineral-rich water of the Volcán de Tequila, Enemigo has garnered international acclaim with over 60 global awards. The brand's incredible momentum, including its 2023 acquisition by MadaLuxe Group, one of the largest luxury companies in America, has secured their position in top venues worldwide - from Mexico City to London, New York to Dubai, Los Angeles to Milan - offering sippers a refined, additive-free experience that sets a new industry standard.

Tequila Enemigo's award-winning expressions, including the Enemigo Blanco 55, Añejo Cristalino 89, and Extra Añejo 00, are now available at every appropriate bar at Craven Cottage and Fulham Pier, with a dedicated Enemigo Cocktail Bar in the centre of the Riverside, on level 0.

