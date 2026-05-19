TEQUILA TROMBA GOES BIG: INTRODUCING THE 3.75 LITER "EXTRA GRANDE" BLANCO--THE LARGEST SPIRITS FORMAT NOW AVAILABLE IN THE U.S.

Equal to five standard bottles, the new large-format Blanco brings Tromba's additive-free craft tequila to bars, restaurants, events, and cocktail parties.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Tromba, a favorite of bartenders at many of the best bars in the world, announces the launch of the 3.75L "Extra Grande" Blanco. Equal to five standard 750ml bottles, it is the biggest and boldest release in the brand's history, rooted in the Mexican tradition of the botellón—the communal glass jug used for shared celebration—and reimagined for bars, restaurants, and home entertaining across the US.

Tequila Tromba Extra Grande 3.75L botellon with cocktail

"The Extra Grande 3.75L is a natural evolution for Tequila Tromba. We've always believed great tequila is meant to be shared. This new format gives bar operators and adult consumers more of the same craft Blanco they know from Tromba, while delivering strong value and a reduced packaging footprint."

— Eric Brass, CEO, Tequila Tromba

The liquid inside is not bulk tequila dressed up in a big bottle—it is the same award-winning, small-batch Tromba Blanco that earned Double Gold at the TAG Spirit Awards and a Top 3 Best Craft Tequila ranking from USA Today. Handcrafted from 100% pure agave with no additives and no shortcuts, every ounce inside the 3.75L is as meticulously made as the very first drop that put Tromba on the map—clean, agave-forward, and uncompromisingly crafted.

SAME CRAFT. FIVE TIMES THE PARTY

Produced in small batches from 100% pure agave, Tromba Blanco is the handcrafted foundation of the Extra Grande. The size of the bottle changes nothing about the integrity of what's inside. At a suggested retail price of $74.99, it delivers the same premium, artisanal tequila at 30%+ less per pour compared to standard-size bottles, making it as compelling for bar operators building margins as it is for hosts planning a backyard bash.

Whether poured neat, batched into Margaritas, run through a frozen-drink machine, or left to infuse overnight with jalapeño and pineapple, the Extra Grande redefines what a large-format spirit can be: true craft tequila at scale, engineered for volume without ever compromising the handcrafted quality that has always defined the brand.

A BIGGER BOTTLE WITH A SMALLER FOOTPRINT

The 3.75L format is not just a conversation piece—it's also a sustainability statement. Compared to an equivalent volume in standard 750ml bottles, the "Extra Grande":

Uses approximately 65% less glass per liter

Generates meaningfully lower CO₂ emissions across packaging and transport

Keeps approximately 6.5 lbs of glass out of recycling streams and landfills per bottle

For on-premise accounts and retailers looking to align premium product selection with environmental values, the Extra Grande makes that case without compromise.

BUILT FOR THE BAR. READY FOR THE BACKYARD.

The Extra Grande was designed with the professional bartender and the home entertainer in mind. Its scale and format open up possibilities that standard bottles simply can't:

High-volume cocktail batching for events, brunch service, or large parties

Frozen margarita and drink machine applications

House infusions—jalapeño, pineapple, citrus, spice—at scale

Signature house pours and backbar display at restaurants and bars

Now available in select markets, with national expansion underway.

PARTY-SIZE TROMBA SIGNATURE MARGARITA RECIPE (BATCHES THE FULL 3.75L)

3.75L Tromba Blanco • 64 oz fresh lime juice • 32 oz agave syrup

Combine all ingredients in a large beverage dispenser. Stir well and chill. Serve over ice with a lime wedge; salt rim optional. Makes 64+ cocktails.

COMING SOON: THE 3.75L "EXTRA GRANDE" REPOSADO

The Extra Grande lineup doesn't stop at Blanco. Tequila Tromba will soon be releasing the 3.75L Reposado—the same small-batch Tromba Reposado, aged in American oak, now available in the biggest format on the U.S. market. Available in late summer 2026.

About Tequila Tromba

Tequila Tromba produces authentic, handcrafted, additive-free tequila. Every bottle is distilled in small batches from 100% pure agave, yeast, and water. It has been recognized with a Double Gold at the TAG Spirit Awards and ranked as one of the top 3 Best Craft Tequilas by USA Today. With its premium portfolio and growing global presence, Tromba continues to share the spirit of Jalisco with the world—crafted with legacy, led with purpose, and destined to be shared. Tromba is currently available in the US, Australia and Canada.

To learn more, visit www.tequilatromba.com

About 375 Park Avenue Spirits

375 Park Avenue Spirits, a selling division of Sazerac, specializes in building spirits brands through strategic storytelling and world-class distribution. Its global portfolio includes Rain Vodka (USA), Sobieski Vodka (Poland), Cutty Sark (Scotland), J.P. Wiser's (Canada), Warner's Gin (UK), Kaiyo Japanese Whisky, and Tromba Tequila (Mexico). For more information, visit www.375park.com

About Sazerac

With more than 400 years of heritage, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies and remains family-owned in its fourth generation. Its portfolio includes more than 500 brands such as Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Weller, Fireball, BuzzBallz, Wheatley Vodka, and The Last Drop Distillers. Sazerac also operates renowned distilleries worldwide, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky and Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France.

High-res product imagery and brand assets available upon request.

SOURCE 375 Park Avenue Spirits