Tequity Advised Managed Services Firm Triella on their Acquisition by Miii MSP

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to full-service technology provider, Triella, in their acquisition by Miii MSP.

Triella is a leading managed services provider in Toronto with in-depth knowledge in the legal sector. Triella helps its clients to maintain and enhance their underlying technology through consulting, assessments, and managed services and solutions. The firm helps to facilitate technology transformations that drive and support business success with their legal clients, and professional services firms, private schools, and charitable organizations.

On working with Tequity, Charles Bennett, founder of Triella said, "When the going got tough, we could always count on Wilf to pave a way through the issue by finding a path that would work for all parties. Tequity knows the MSP market in North America really well. Their team ran an efficient process and were able to achieve what we were looking for."

Miii MSP are long-term growth investors in the MSP market with a mission to become North America's leading network of innovative, interactive, and integrated managed service providers.

Pamela Miranda, Co-Founder and Partner at Miii MSP said, "Working with Wilf Rapp and Tequity was an absolute pleasure. Wilf was very patient and despite being the sell side advisor, he also provided honest advice on how to win this deal and work with the seller. Overall, it was a great experience and we're looking forward to working with Wilf and the Tequity team again soon."

About Triella

Triella's managed private cloud and targeted solutions in security and managed IT offer clients fully managed service support so they can focus on their business. The company is focused on and has a deep knowledge of the legal industry and the unique requirements in this market, along with other professional service firms, schools, and SMEs.

About Miii MSP

Miii MSP offers founders an opportunity to protect their legacy and achieve their succession objectives. The company strives to be the first choice for MSPs looking to grow through a strategic M&A transaction.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit www.tequityadvisors.com

