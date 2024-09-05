Tequity Welcomes Rushabh Mehta as Vice President, Client Engagements

Rushabh Mehta joins Tequity with deep experience in Tech M&A Execution, Financing, and Business Strategy

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Advisors, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, welcomes Rushabh Mehta as Vice President, Client Engagements.

Rushabh has deep experience in M&A transactions and corporate finance, guiding founders through the complex terrain of deals within the Technology, Healthcare, and Life Sciences sectors. His knowledge in strategic sell-side transactions spans the technology landscape across enterprise software, IT services, innovation consulting, and digital transformation across commerce, marketing and design. With hands-on experience collaborating with shareholders, Rushabh navigates the intricate challenges of M&A transactions, understanding the nuanced concerns of founders and buyers in a constantly evolving landscape. As a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a CPA charter holder with an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, York University, Rushabh brings both rigor and insight to every engagement. When he's not closing deals, he can be found powering through a Muay Thai workout or smashing shuttlecocks on the badminton court.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Tequity to help technology entrepreneurs to expertly navigate their M&A journey and achieve unparalleled outcomes in their M&A transactions."

"Rushabh brings deep sell-side Tech M&A experience and market knowledge to our organization and is a strong addition to Tequity's client engagement team," said Anish Singla, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Tequity.

About Tequity

Tequity partners with Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies to fuel their growth and expertly navigate exit strategies through M&A. Our mission is straightforward: to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients. Drawing on decades of experience as executives, consultants, and business owners in the software and technology sectors, we bring unparalleled industry insights and a vast network of strategic, growth-driven buyers worldwide. We are dedicated to facilitating successful M&A transactions that maximize value and drive success. Discover more at www.tequityadvisors.com.

