Tequity Advises MK Partners on Acquisition by LogiGear

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MK Partners, a leading California-based Salesforce customization consulting services organization, in their acquisition by LogiGear, a world leader in software testing and test automation solutions.

The partnership will accelerate LogiGear's entry and expansion into the Salesforce ecosystem, combining MK Partners' strengths in Salesforce implementation, business and digital transformation services, with scalable full-stack development services, including LogiGear's test automation expertise.

On working with Tequity, Matt Kaufman, CEO at MK Partners shared "Our clients hire us because we know Salesforce customization better than anyone else, we chose Tequity because they know Salesforce M&A better than anyone else."

Commenting on the transaction, Matt said "As a leading Salesforce Partner, we continually strive to provide the highest quality customer journey and outcomes in business transformation through Salesforce implementations at scale, which is also a key tenet in LogiGear's philosophy with delivery of their software testing and development services, making this alliance a natural fit to bring the best of both worlds to our customers."

"LogiGear's acquisition of MK Partners provides a gateway for LogiGear into the Salesforce ecosystem and the ability to help deploy resources and investment to rapidly scale up delivery of Salesforce solutions by the new partnership, increase industry specialization and move upmarket in key industry verticals," added Jim Ellis, of LogiGear.

This new partnership represents a significant move in the direction of providing a full range of services to clients of both partners, from full software testing and custom software development services through business and digital transformation solutions built on Salesforce.com, on a one-stop shop basis.

Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity said "The current push for digital transformation to better position organizations for the future is creating tremendous opportunity for technology companies seeking growth or liquidity through strategic M&A."

About MK Partners

MK Partners has 15+ years of technological consulting experience and over 2200 successfully completed Salesforce projects for more than 1100 clients in the public, non-profit, and private sectors — from the Fortune 100 to small, local businesses. Since 2006, they have helped clients transform their existing needs, processes, and workflows into actionable plans for implementation, platform/app configuration, and multi-platform integration. They are experts in successfully meeting complex requirements, delivering outstanding customer satisfaction, and helping clients' capture the ROI of their technological investments.

About LogiGear

LogiGear is a leading provider of Software Testing services, and Test Automation tools, helping organizations deliver better products while saving time and money. Since 1994, LogiGear has completed testing projects with hundreds of businesses, from early-stage start-ups to Fortune 100 enterprises, across a wide range of industries and technologies.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Executives and Shareholders of Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, tech-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. The right buyer, the best transaction.

