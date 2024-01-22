Tequity Advises SaaS Supply Chain ERP Provider, Blue Link Associates, on Strategic Acquisition by Cordance

Blue Link Associates Limited, the all-in-one, wholesale distribution inventory management and accounting software system, partners with Cordance for growth

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Blue Link Associates, a leader in SaaS ERP solutions, in their acquisition by Cordance.

Blue Link provides an all-in-one inventory management and accounting software system that accommodates a variety of industries, particularly those with regulated end markets such as pharmaceutical, and food and beverage. This strategic move further solidifies Cordance's commitment to enhancing its portfolio with innovative software solutions that empower businesses across diverse industries.

Blue Link's all-in-one software solution helps businesses reduce manual work and automate processes by providing tools for inventory management, accounting, order entry, warehouse management, contact management, and advanced reporting. In addition, Blue Link includes various optional components such as point of sale, lot tracking, landed cost tracking, barcode scanning and eCommerce integration with sites such as Shopify and Amazon.

"Within pharma, and food and beverage, traceability and lot tracking are not only vital in ensuring safety, but also aid in achieving compliance with various regulations set out by the FDA, USDA, Health Canada, and other government agencies," explained Sharon Love, CEO of Cordance. "With the addition of Blue Link, Cordance is not merely providing software for operational necessities, we are helping businesses ensure the highest standards of quality and safety for their consumers."

"The complexity of managing the supply chain in wholesale distribution, particularly across regulated industries, means that effective, timely and streamlined inventory management is perhaps the critical success factor," said Mark Canes, President & CEO of Blue Link. "We are thrilled to partner with Cordance to enhance our commitment to providing an all-encompassing inventory management and accounting system that ensures compliance with U.S. and Canadian regulatory mandates for wholesale distributors. Blue Link ERP isn't just software; it's the foundation of our commitment to efficiency, accuracy, and top-quality service and support."

Mark added, "Working with Tequity was a great experience - they know the Supply Chain ERP market and who the potential buyers are here and are experienced in cross-border transactions. We always felt they had our best interests first and foremost, and they continued to work with us until finding the buyer and deal that we were happy with. Their transparent and professional approach helped to keep things moving forward until the day we closed. I truly appreciate Wilf's integrity and professionalism throughout the process. I'd recommend Wilf, Diane, and the team at Tequity to any founder considering an M&A process."

"We continue to see a tremendous interest in vertically focused SaaS companies across a range of buyer personas, and we expect to see demand increase in 2024. We appreciate the terrific organization that Mark, and his team have built – they were a pleasure to work with," said Diane Horton and Wilf Rapp, Co-Founders, Tequity.

Blue Link will continue to operate under its current name, maintaining its existing team and leadership to ensure continuity and serve its customers. This acquisition reflects Cordance's commitment to preserving the unique strength and innovative culture that has made Blue Link a trusted partner for industrial, pharmaceutical and food and beverage distributors.

About Blue Link Associates Limited

Blue Link is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner providing cloud-based inventory and accounting ERP software for small and medium size businesses in the wholesale distribution industry, especially those with regulated end markets such as pharmaceutical, and food and beverage. As an all-in-one system, Blue Link helps businesses streamline and automate their processes by providing inventory management, accounting, order entry, warehouse management and customer relationship management. Its point-of-sale, lot tracking, landed cost tracking, eCommerce integration, and barcode scanning aids in achieving compliance with various regulations set out by U.S. and Canadian government agencies, helping businesses provide the highest standards of quality and safety for consumers. Visit www.bluelinkerp.com to learn more.

About Cordance

Cordance is a software company that acquires and accelerates the growth of vertically-focused, B2B SaaS companies by investing in their products, processes, and people—for the long-term. Cordance seeks businesses with strong teams, high impact software, and a readiness to serve an expanded customer base. Cordance's community of experienced operators and subject-matter experts provide go-to-market leadership, operational excellence, and financial rigor to help acquired companies realize their full potential. Visit Cordance.co to learn more.

About Tequity Advisors

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With over 15 years of operating excellence and decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, Tequity has established a reputation as a trusted name in technology focused M&A advisory. We help technology entrepreneurs to navigate the complex landscape of M&A, ensuring they make informed decisions that drive growth and maximize shareholder value. Our deep industry knowledge and global relationships with strategic buyers allows us to deliver optimal outcomes for our clients. See www.tequityadvisors.com.

