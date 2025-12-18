Tequity’s AI/Data Engineering Client, SDK Tek, Acquired by Ateko

Tequity advises SDK in a deal advancing Canada's AI infrastructure and accelerating enterprise modernization efforts nationwide

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS products, services, and AI/Data-oriented company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SDK Tek Services Ltd. (SDK), a premier provider of data engineering and analytics integration services, on their acquisition by Ateko, a national leader in AI-powered workflow automation and systems integration. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in strengthening Canada's sovereign AI capabilities and expanding enterprise AI deployment capacity nationwide.

The transaction highlights the growing demand for advanced data engineering and AI expertise as organizations embed AI into operations at scale while adhering to strict data security and privacy standards. Enterprises focus on achieving end-to-end AI readiness, modern data architectures, secure pipelines, and the ability to deploy models quickly and responsibly. SDK's capabilities, together with Ateko's national platform and investment in sovereign AI infrastructure, position the combined organization to deliver integrated, secure AI solutions that meet the increasing expectations of both enterprise and public-sector clients and support large-scale AI adoption across Canada.

"We're thrilled to be a critical part of Bell's mission to develop Canada's AI ecosystem – solutions created in Canada, by Canadians, for Canadians – connecting people and businesses to cutting-edge technology. The addition of SDK's talented AI and data specialists to our team brings us another step toward that vision and strengthens our nation's ability compete and win on the global stage," said Guillaume Bazinet, CEO, Ateko.

"Joining Ateko and the Bell family marks an exciting milestone for SDK. Our shared commitment to technical excellence and solving complex data challenges is now part of a larger mission. Together, we will deliver more comprehensive AI and data solutions, delivering that value to clients across the country," said David Keith, CEO, SDK.

"I spent ten years building SDK, and it was never just about me. It was about my people and the customers who supported us every step of the way. When it came time to sell, I needed advisors who understood that. Tequity Advisors represented me with patience, clarity, and a genuine respect for what SDK meant to all of us," said David Keith, CEO, SDK.

"This transaction highlights the increasing demand for specialized AI and data engineering talent as enterprises move quickly to modernize infrastructure and operationalize AI. SDK built a strong reputation for technical depth and measurable delivery. Ateko's vision and platform made this an excellent strategic alignment, and we are proud to support a combination that strengthens Canada's AI ecosystem," said Anish Singla, President & Co-Founder, Tequity Advisors.

