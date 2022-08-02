TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to US-based managed services provider Altitude Integrations in their acquisition by Xceptional. This is Tequity's 10th managed cloud service IT transaction.

Tequity’s Colorado-Based MSP Client, Altitude Integrations, Acquired by Xceptional

"This is the beginning of a new era for both organizations, and we are excited for our clients, employees, partners, and shareholders," Chris McKewon, CEO of Xceptional, stated. "Altitude Integrations and Xceptional share the same values, beliefs, and commitment to customer satisfaction and value creation. The future is bright for our collective organizations and clients!"

"Altitude Integrations is excited to become a part of the Xceptional family! This is an exciting time for clients and employees as both organizations are looking to provide the best support for clients," stated Brett Ramberg, Altitude Integrations' CEO and Managing Partner.

Founded in 2009, Altitude Integrations is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and is an innovative IT managed services provider. The organization provides a portfolio of managed IT and cloud services to dozens of clients across various industries throughout Colorado and surrounding states. The organization has 10 employees and has experienced solid growth over the last few years.

This first acquisition in Xceptional's 15-year history puts into motion the hyper-growth plans that were announced at the end of 2021. The combination of Altitude Integrations and Xceptional will be able to serve clients in a greater capacity, not only through more technicians and engineers but also through more service and software offerings.

"Our combined companies will be able to expand and further the Xceptional experience to clients and prospects alike," stated McKewon. "Great things are to come in the months ahead!"

Altitude Integrations will continue to support and serve customers independently as "an Xceptional Company" for the foreseeable future while both organizations focus on integrating and expanding their collective portfolios, capabilities, and teams over the next 12 months.

"We continue to see tremendous interest in the managed services market from a wide variety of private equity and strategic acquirers, and expect there will be sustained deal flow through this year," said Diane Horton, Managing Partner at Tequity.

About Altitude Integrations

Founded in 2009, Altitude Integrations' mission is to provide proactive and innovative IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses that are headquartered in the U.S., but with locations across the globe. The company specializes in providing superior IT and cloud services, solutions, and support. The organization employs experts in executive leadership, desktop support, networking, server administration, identity and access management, cloud optimization, email and domain security, VoIP phone systems, and sales tools, processes, and hiring. For more information, visit: https://altitudeintegrations.com/.

About Xceptional

Established in 2007, Xceptional is an innovative provider of proactive managed IT services and superior IT consulting services. Through a portfolio of managed security, compliance, and IT services, supported by IT design/consulting/implementation capabilities, Xceptional helps clients to align IT systems and applications with business goals and objectives and assists with the development and implementation of IT or security roadmaps and technology strategies that enable business growth. Clients work with Xceptional because of our knowledgeable staff, proactive IT services, and responsive engineering and support team that is committed to creating and driving tangible business value for our clients. For more information, visit: http://www.Xceptional.com .

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit www.tequityadvisors.com.

