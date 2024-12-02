TeraBox Releases Q3 2024 Transparency Report in Its Commitment to Creating a Safer Online Environment and Combating Illegal Content Dissemination

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox ("TeraBox" or "the Company"), a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, has released its third quarter 2024 transparency report, revealing that during the reported period, 514,123 pieces of content involving the dissemination of illegal content were taken offline, including 211,735 of links that infringed intellectual property rights. 420 related accounts were also terminated during the same period.

The goal of publishing these reports is to establish and maintain platform security and compliance. Particularly in the past quarter, incidents such as the spread of terrorist content and the sexual assault case involving a female doctor have further reinforced the determination of the team to resolutely oppose the dissemination of harmful content. These reports reflect the Company's concrete actions and commitment to maintaining content compliance and protecting user rights.

With a reporting cycle of 90 days, this is TeraBox's second report, and the Company will continue to disclose updates on a quarterly basis to combat illegal content. Guided by TeraBox's Takedown Guidance Policy, the Company takes swift action on publicly reported links by users, including disabling access to these links and closing associated accounts to ensure compliance with community standards and legal requirements. While it is not yet possible to eliminate all potential illegal information, TeraBox remains committed to continuously improving its ecosystem and enhancing technological capabilities. Public supervision is welcomed, and the Company firmly believes this is a critical way to improve service quality.

Strong principles, including protecting user rights and providing a safe platform for file storing, sharing and transmission, are TeraBox's top priorities. A firm stance on infringing content and user complaints is maintained while always prioritizing the fight against the dissemination of illegal content. The Company reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of illegal content dissemination.

TeraBox's security technology ensures the safety and reliability of its current global business operations, and to aid continuous future development in security, users are encouraged to contact the 24/7 customer service at [email protected] or message directly via Terabox's social media platforms on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) in order to work together to maintain a safe and trustworthy platform environment.

Additionally, users, partners, regulators, employees, investors, and the wider community are encouraged to learn more about TeraBox on its official website, YouTube channel, and its popular Referral Program.

About TeraBox

TeraBox, developed by Flextech Inc., is a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The service proudly holds the ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and ISO/IEC 27018 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to top-tier standards of data safety. With a focus on intelligent, efficient, and secure cloud storage, TeraBox is dedicated to providing users with innovative and user-friendly solutions for their data storage needs. Download the TeraBox App on Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows devices, or visit www.terabox.com for online access.

