Teradata Included in Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms. This recognition highlights direct feedback from verified customers on their real-world experience with Teradata's DSML capabilities and platform performance.

What Are Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms?

"Gartner defines a data science and machine learning platform as an integrated set of code-based libraries and low-code tooling. These platforms support the independent use and collaboration among data scientists and their business and IT counterparts, with automation and AI assistance through all stages of the data science life cycle, including business understanding, data access and preparation, model creation, and sharing of insights. They also support engineering workflows, including the creation of data, feature, deployment and testing pipelines. The platforms are provided via desktop client or browser with supporting compute instances or as a fully managed cloud offering."

–– Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Peer Contributors, October 30, 2025

Such platforms serve as a foundation for scalable AI/ML development, ensuring teams can build, deploy, and operationalize models efficiently across the enterprise.

Key Highlights:

Teradata is one of only 11 vendors recognized in this report.

Received a 95% Willingness to Recommend score, which Teradata believes reflects the trust and real-world value customers see in its DSML capabilities.

Received a 4.7 out of 5 rating for Product Capabilities, demonstrating strength in depth, reliability, and functionality across the data science lifecycle.

Executive Quote

"We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering an autonomous AI and knowledge platform that helps enterprises operationalize advanced analytics and AI/ML at scale. Customer feedback is invaluable in shaping our roadmap and ensuring we deliver solutions that drive measurable business outcomes."

— Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer at Teradata

Disclaimer

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Data Science and Machine Learning, Peer Contributors, October 30, 2025. Reviews are as of August 2025 out of 21 ratings. Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Teradata

Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs.

Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo and ClearScape Analytics are trademarks, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

