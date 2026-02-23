Teradata to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citizen's 2026 Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on March 2nd at 12:00 p.m. PT
    • Presenter: John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer

  • Morgan Stanley's 2026 TMT Conference(1) in San Francisco, CA on March 3rd at 12:20 p.m. PT
    • Presenters: John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer, and Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer

This presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days. 

About Teradata
Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs. Learn more at Teradata.com.

