Teradata to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
News provided byTeradata Corporation
Feb 23, 2026, 16:05 ET
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Citizen's 2026 Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on March 2nd at 12:00 p.m. PT
- Presenter: John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer
- Presenter: John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer
- Morgan Stanley's 2026 TMT Conference(1) in San Francisco, CA on March 3rd at 12:20 p.m. PT
- Presenters: John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer, and Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer
1 This presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.
About Teradata
Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs. Learn more at Teradata.com.
The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Chad Bennett
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue
[email protected]
SOURCE Teradata Corporation
Share this article