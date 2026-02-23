Teradata to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citizen's 2026 Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on March 2nd at 12:00 p.m. PT Presenter: John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer





Morgan Stanley's 2026 TMT Conference (1) in San Francisco, CA on March 3rd at 12:20 p.m. PT Presenters: John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer, and Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer

1 This presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.

