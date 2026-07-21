Teradata Joins the Agentic AI Foundation to Advance Open Standards for Enterprise Agentic AI

Membership reinforces Teradata's commitment to giving customers the flexibility, interoperability, and neutrally governed infrastructure needed to move agentic AI from pilot to production

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), hosted under the Linux Foundation, as a Silver Member. The membership reflects Teradata's longstanding commitment to open ecosystems and decades of deep engagement with customers operating in complex and regulated industries. Teradata recognizes that organizations can only move fast with agentic AI when the standards underneath it are stable and built for real enterprise conditions, including sovereign and air-gapped environments.

Teradata joins a growing cohort of member organizations that spans enterprise technology, financial services, government, academia, robotics and more. The AAIF was established in December 2025 as the neutral home where the open standard agentic AI stack is being built. Additional projects and standards include the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the universal standard protocol for connecting AI models to tools, data and applications, goose, an open source local-first AI agent framework, AGENTS.md, a universal standard that gives AI coding agents a consistent source of project-specific guidance needed to operate reliably across different repositories and toolchains, and agent gateway, an open source gateway for agentic AI, MCP, and services. Founding Platinum Members include Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Block, Bloomberg, Cloudflare, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Why Open Standards Matter Now

Organizations are no longer asking whether to deploy agentic AI. They are asking how to do it without creating fragmented, ungovernable systems that break under production conditions. Moving from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide deployments across multi-agent and hybrid environments requires shared protocols, consistent governance, and infrastructure that can be deployed, monitored, and managed at scale — across cloud and on-premises alike. The organizations with the least tolerance for getting this wrong, such as those in regulated industries, have the most to gain from standards that are built with their requirements in mind from the start.

Where Teradata's Work and the AAIF Connect

Teradata's community open-source projects, Teradata MCP Server and AI agent framework, Teradata Loom, are already doing the work that AAIF standards are designed to enable — giving AI agents governed, secure access to organization data without bypassing existing identity and permissions frameworks.

Participating in the AAIF means Teradata now has a direct role in how MCP and the emerging agentic components evolve — helping to keep the standards grounded in what large, complex enterprise environments actually require. This is particularly relevant for organizations operating in environments where the governance and security requirements for agentic AI are most stringent and least represented in standards development. Regulated industries are an obvious example, but so are organizations whose requirements are shaped less by regulation than by the operational realities of their industry, such as the data complexity of financial services, the precision requirements of manufacturing, or the mission-critical demands of the public sector. These are environments where generic standards rarely go deep enough.

That same grounding shapes Teradata's approach to the recently launched Autonomous Knowledge Platform, designed for organizations whose agentic workflows require both deep domain expertise and the freedom to move across vendors, tools, and environments without friction. The AAIF is where the standards making that portability possible are being built, and Teradata intends to help build them.

Executive Quote

"Teradata has earned the trust of organizations in the most demanding operating environments, and that experience shapes what we believe open standards need to get right. Open standards are what make it possible for enterprises to bring together the best tools, partners, and innovations without rebuilding their foundation every time something new comes along. Joining the AAIF means we're helping shape those standards from the inside. Our customers get more choice, better interoperability, and the confidence that the infrastructure they build on today will hold at scale tomorrow."

- Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer at Teradata

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

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SOURCE Teradata