Teradata Launches Analyst Agent on Microsoft Marketplace for AI-Assisted Business Decision-Making

Move from insight to action with Teradata Analyst Agent—designed for business and data analysts, with built-in telemetry for transparent, governable AI

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced the availability of its enterprise-grade Analyst Agent on Microsoft Marketplace, bringing AI-assisted, conversational analytics directly into customers' existing Azure environments. Microsoft Marketplace is the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Teradata customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

About the Teradata Analyst Agent

The Teradata Analyst Agent enables business and data analysts to ask questions and explore data through a conversational interface, without needing to write code or build BI reports. The agent orchestrates complex SQL queries on the Teradata platform, performs iterative analysis, and surfaces supporting visualizations to help users understand patterns, trends, and outcomes faster.

At the core of the Analyst Agent is Agent Telemetry, developed by Teradata to capture execution details for every request – including performance, estimated cost, model usage, agent orchestration steps, and user feedback. This makes the agent's reasoning and behavior observable and auditable, replacing "black box" AI with a transparent, continuously improvable system. Customers can also configure quality signals to monitor based on their business priorities – such as detecting orchestration loops, identifying prompt weaknesses, or flagging hallucinated results – turning raw telemetry into actionable intelligence that improves agent performance over time.

Key Benefits of the Teradata Analyst Agent on Microsoft Marketplace

Seamless Integration: Designed to work effortlessly with existing Teradata environments, Teradata Enterprise MCP, and Azure platforms, minimizing integration complexity.

Designed to work effortlessly with existing Teradata environments, Teradata Enterprise MCP, and Azure platforms, minimizing integration complexity. Transparent, Governable AI: Built-in Teradata Agent Telemetry provides full visibility into agent planning, execution steps, performance, estimated cost, quality signals, and user feedback—supporting governance, optimization, and trust at scale.

Built-in Teradata Agent Telemetry provides full visibility into agent planning, execution steps, performance, estimated cost, quality signals, and user feedback—supporting governance, optimization, and trust at scale. Interactive, Insight-Driven Experience: A conversational UI designed for business and data analysts—not just technical users—surfaces visualizations alongside answers, helping users move from question to understanding to action without writing a single line of code.

A conversational UI designed for business and data analysts—not just technical users—surfaces visualizations alongside answers, helping users move from question to understanding to action without writing a single line of code. Configurable Quality Signals and Guardrails: Customers can define which quality signals matter most and enforce customizable guardrails aligned to enterprise policies, compliance needs, and risk tolerance.

Customers can define which quality signals matter most and enforce customizable guardrails aligned to enterprise policies, compliance needs, and risk tolerance. Faster Time-to-Value: A pre-built, Analyst Agent for Azure and extensible multi-agent template reduces development effort, shortens deployment cycles, and enables teams to move from experimentation to production quickly.

A pre-built, Analyst Agent for Azure and extensible multi-agent template reduces development effort, shortens deployment cycles, and enables teams to move from experimentation to production quickly. Cost Efficiency: Reduce upfront investment and leverage shared innovation for a lower total cost of ownership.

Reduce upfront investment and leverage shared innovation for a lower total cost of ownership. Customizable AI Services: Expert guidance provided by Teradata AI Services to align with enterprise architecture, governance standards, and business requirements.

Executive Quotes

"Enterprises don't just need AI that can answer questions, they need AI they can trust, govern, and continuously improve," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer, Teradata. "By bringing our Analyst Agent to Microsoft Marketplace with built-in Agent Telemetry, we're giving organizations a practical, transparent path to operationalizing agentic AI where their data already lives – within their existing Azure environments."

"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions—all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're happy to welcome Teradata's Analyst Agent solution to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem."

Availability

The Analyst Agent for Microsoft Marketplace is available now.

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous AI and Knowledge platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE Teradata Corporation