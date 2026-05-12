Teradata Recognized as Exemplary Across Seven Categories in 2026 ISG Buyers Guides™ for AI and Data Platforms

Company earns top ranking in Analytic Data Platforms, demonstrating leadership across the full spectrum of AI and data innovation

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced it has been recognized as Exemplary — the highest designation — across seven evaluated categories in the 2026 ISG Buyers Guides™ for AI and Data Platforms, a comprehensive independent research study led by ISG analysts Dave Menninger and Matt Aslett. Teradata earned its strongest ranking in the Analytic Data Platforms Buyers Guide, underscoring the company's continued leadership in delivering enterprise-grade analytics at scale.

What This Recognition Means

Being classified as Exemplary — the top tier — across all seven evaluated categories reflects Teradata's depth of capability and consistent execution across the AI and data platform landscape. The recognition highlights the company's ability to meet evolving enterprise requirements spanning performance, governance, scalability, and real-world AI deployment.

How ISG Evaluates AI and Data Platform Vendors

The ISG Buyers Guides™ evaluate technology providers on their ability to satisfy current and future requirements across three core dimensions: product capabilities, customer experience, and market impact. The research is designed to help organizations make informed technology decisions based on independent, analyst-led evaluation.

Where Teradata Ranked as 'Exemplary'

Teradata received the Exemplary designation in the following ISG Buyers Guides™:

Analytic Data Platforms

AI and Data Platforms

Sovereign AI and Data

AI Agents

Agentic and Generative AI

AI Platforms

AI Governance and Operations

Analyst Commentary

"Teradata has demonstrated broad strength across the AI and data platform landscape. Their top-ranking performance in Analytic Data Platforms, combined with Exemplary-level recognition across six additional categories, reflects a mature, enterprise-ready approach to helping organizations harness the full value of their data."

— Dave Menninger, Executive Director and Distinguished Analyst, ISG Research

Executive Commentary

"What we're hearing consistently from customers and partners is that organizations need and recognize Teradata's mature, enterprise-ready approach to AI and data — and this recognition from ISG reflects that. Being named Exemplary across seven categories, with our strongest performance in Analytic Data Platforms, is a testament to the hard work of our teams and the trust our customers place in us. As enterprises accelerate their AI and data strategies, as an ISG Exemplary designee, we believe Teradata is uniquely positioned to help them scale secure, governed AI and advanced analytics across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments."

— Richard Petley, Chief Revenue Officer, Teradata

Why This Matters for Enterprise AI and Data Strategies

Teradata's recognition spans the full breadth of modern AI and data priorities — from foundational analytic platforms and cloud-scale AI infrastructure to agentic AI, governance, and sovereign data requirements — reflecting the company's commitment to meeting enterprises wherever they are in their data journey.

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous Knowledge platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

January Machold

[email protected]

SOURCE Teradata Corporation