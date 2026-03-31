Teradata Named to 2026 Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid and Multicloud Analytical Data Platforms

Recognition positions Teradata as a leading enterprise platform for AI-driven decision intelligence across hybrid and multicloud environments

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced it has been named to the 2026 Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid and Multicloud Analytical Data Platforms by Constellation Research, researched and authored by Mike Ni, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. Teradata is one of three platforms selected from a field of more than three dozen evaluated solutions.

What This Recognition Means

The Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid and Multicloud Analytical Data Platforms identifies enterprise data platforms that meet rigorous criteria across five evaluation dimensions: hybrid and multicloud deployment flexibility, vendor-operated cloud service and support, enterprise governance and management, decision-grade performance under mixed workloads, and readiness for advanced analytics, data science, and AI. Inclusion signals that a platform is capable of supporting the full spectrum of enterprise analytical workloads — from traditional business intelligence to AI-driven and operational decision automation — across on-premises and multiple public cloud environments.

Why Teradata Was Selected

Constellation Research evaluated Teradata against the following threshold criteria:

Hybrid and Multicloud Deployment: Teradata is available as deployable software for on-premises and private-cloud environments and as a managed database service across multiple public clouds, using containerized architectures to deliver consistent features, performance, and lifecycle management across all deployment models.

Vendor-Operated Cloud Service and Support: Teradata operates and supports its own cloud service, providing enterprises with a single commercial and support relationship across both software and cloud offerings.

Governance and Management: Teradata integrates with enterprise governance, metadata, and observability tooling, designed to help enforce consistent security, access control, and policy across all deployment footprints, along with mechanisms to manage cost, resource utilization, and workload efficiency.

Decision-Grade Performance and Concurrency: The platform sustains high performance under concurrent business intelligence, ad hoc, operational, and AI-driven workloads through advanced workload management, isolation, and prioritization capabilities.

Analytics, Data Science, and AI Readiness: Teradata supports advanced SQL analytics and native execution of data science and AI workloads using non-SQL languages, including Python, and enables governed, performant data access for AI-driven and operational decision workflows.

Executive Commentary

"Enterprises are no longer asking whether they should integrate AI into their decision-making — they're asking how to do it at scale while maintaining governance and performance. Teradata has been purpose-built to meet those demands. Being named to the Constellation ShortList is an independent validation that our platform delivers the analytical rigor, deployment flexibility, and AI readiness that modern enterprises require."

— Josh Fecteau, Chief Data and AI Officer at Teradata

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous AI and Knowledge platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

January Machold

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SOURCE Teradata Corporation