Teradata Names Josh Fecteau as CDAO and CIO, Unifying Data, AI, and Technology Under One Leader

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced that Josh Fecteau has assumed the combined role of Chief Data and AI Officer & Chief Information Officer (CDAO & CIO), effective immediately. In addition to his existing responsibility leading Teradata's enterprise Data & AI organization — a role he has held since November 2025 — Fecteau will now also oversee the company's Technology Services function.

By unifying these functions under a single leader, Teradata is accelerating the modernization of its internal data ecosystem and creating a more integrated foundation for enterprise-wide AI and technology execution. The expanded mandate positions Teradata to move faster, make decisions with an enterprise-wide lens, and continue its transformation to win in the AI era.

A Proven Leader in Data and AI

Fecteau brings more than two decades of experience in data architecture, enterprise transformation, and AI enablement. Since joining Teradata in 2019, he has led the modernization of the company's internal data ecosystem and spearheaded the deployment of flagship scalable agentic AI capabilities — establishing Teradata as "customer zero" for its own data and AI offerings. In his tenure as CDAO, Fecteau has driven measurable progress across enterprise data strategy and AI adoption, reinforcing Teradata's position as the autonomous AI and knowledge platform of choice for global enterprises.

Expanded Responsibilities

In his combined CDAO and CIO role, Fecteau will be responsible for:

Leading unified decision-making across Teradata's enterprise data, AI, and technology functions to drive cohesive, company-wide transformation.

Accelerating the modernization of Teradata's internal technology ecosystem to enable agentic AI-powered decision-making across the business.

Guiding the Technology Services organization — comprising the company's infrastructure, enterprise applications, and technology operations — and integrating it with the Data & AI function for stronger execution.

Continuing to champion the "Teradata on Teradata" initiative, leveraging Teradata's own platform to build scalable AI solutions that strengthen operations and inspire customers.

Executive Commentary

"Bringing our technology and Data & AI organizations together under one roof creates an incredible opportunity to remove friction and move decisively. Technology Services is not just a support function — it is a strategic enabler. By bringing them together, we can deploy AI agents that make faster, smarter decisions across every part of the business — and set an example for how AI-first organizations actually operate. I'm energized by what we'll accomplish."

- Josh Fecteau, Chief Data and AI Officer & Chief Information Officer at Teradata

"Josh is a proven leader driving transformative change at Teradata, and his expanded role reflects both the impact he has delivered and the confidence we have in his vision. Consolidating our IT and Data & AI organizations is more than a structural change — it is a foundational move toward building a truly autonomous enterprise, where data, AI, and technology operate as one integrated force."

- Mike Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer at Teradata

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

January Machold

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SOURCE Teradata Corporation