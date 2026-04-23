Teradata Named a Leader in Nucleus Research 2026 DSML Platform Technology Value Matrix

Recognition highlights Teradata's enterprise AI capabilities, including Enterprise AgentStack, open-source MCP Server, and in-database vector and analytics infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced it has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research 2026 Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platform Technology Value Matrix, published April 7, 2026. The annual Value Matrix evaluates DSML platforms across both functionality and usability, and the Leader quadrant recognizes vendors that deliver the highest combined value to enterprise customers.

Nucleus Research assessed more than 20 vendors in this year's evaluation, with only a select few earning Leader status.

DSML Value Matrix

Why Teradata Earned Leader Status

The report cited several Teradata capabilities as key differentiators:

Enterprise AgentStack and Open-Source MCP Server

Teradata's Enterprise AgentStack and open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server standardize AI agent-to-model communication, enabling scalable agentic architectures governed by enterprise security frameworks.





Teradata's Enterprise AgentStack and open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server standardize AI agent-to-model communication, enabling scalable agentic architectures governed by enterprise security frameworks. Enterprise Vector Store with Native Hybrid Search

Supports semantic similarity, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and AI agent use cases directly within the existing data warehouse — eliminating the need for separate vector database infrastructure.





Supports semantic similarity, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and AI agent use cases directly within the existing data warehouse — eliminating the need for separate vector database infrastructure. Teradata Data Analyst Agent

An enterprise-grade AI analytics agent available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling advanced agentic AI integration directly into customer cloud environments.





An enterprise-grade AI analytics agent available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling advanced agentic AI integration directly into customer cloud environments. AgentBuilder with Expert Agent Templates

A no-code and pro-code environment for creating intelligent agents for enterprise automation, with guided workflows and modular components for structured agent lifecycle management.





A no-code and pro-code environment for creating intelligent agents for enterprise automation, with guided workflows and modular components for structured agent lifecycle management. Teradata AI Microservices

A modular set of containerized services within the Teradata AI Factory enabling scalable AI pipelines, vector functions, and integration with third-party AI tools — without requiring organizations to re-architect their data infrastructure.

Teradata Leadership Perspective

"Being recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Value Matrix validates what we've built: an enterprise AI platform grounded in trusted data, governed context, and deep analytical capability," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. "While the market is crowded with platforms racing to add AI features, we've seen enterprises consistently turn to Teradata as their data science and machine learning environments grow more demanding — more data, more models, more governance requirements, and more at stake. This recognition affirms that when organizations look beyond the hype and evaluate platforms on the functionality that actually moves the needle, Teradata stands apart from the field."

Nucleus Research Perspective

"Teradata's positioning as a Leader reflects the strength of its foundation as much as its agentic innovation," said Duncan Van Kouteren, Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. "The Enterprise AgentStack and MCP Server give organizations a structured path to deploying and governing AI agents at scale, grounded in Teradata's trusted data and analytics infrastructure. For enterprises where data quality, security, and analytical rigor are non-negotiable, Teradata's approach to agentic AI delivers a level of enterprise-grade control that is difficult to match."

About the Nucleus Research 2026 DSML Value Matrix

The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix is published annually across major enterprise software categories. Vendors are evaluated on a two-axis framework measuring usability and functionality, with Leaders representing platforms that deliver the broadest combination of both.

The 2026 DSML Platform Technology Value Matrix was authored by Research Analyst Duncan Van Kouteren and released on April 7, 2026.

Download the full report.

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous AI and Knowledge platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

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SOURCE Teradata Corporation