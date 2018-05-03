Teradata Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

Teradata reported a net loss under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $(7) million in the first quarter, or $(0.06) per share, which compared to a net loss of $(2) million, or $(0.02) per share, in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2018, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and special items, was $23 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, as compared to $37 million, or $0.28 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017.(2) Non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded expectation and guidance for the quarter.

"I am pleased with Teradata's strong momentum as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We exceeded our plan for revenue and earnings per share, and importantly, we attained these results while achieving a better rate of adoption of subscription licenses. Our increasing sales funnel and the accelerating shift to subscription are clear demonstrations of the value of Teradata to our customers," said Vic Lund, President and Chief Executive Officer, Teradata. "The Teradata team has performed an amazing accomplishment in driving Teradata's transformation, and I remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver our winning strategy in 2018."

Gross Margin

For the first quarter of 2018, GAAP gross margin was 44.1 percent versus 45.8 percent for the first quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, gross margin for first quarter 2018 was 48.4 percent, versus 51.1 percent in the prior-year period.(2)

Operating (Loss)/Income

Operating loss reported under GAAP in the first quarter of 2018 was $(4) million compared to breakeven in the first quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, operating income was $35 million in the first quarter of 2018, versus $59 million in the first quarter of 2017(2). As expected, non-GAAP operating income was lower due to the shift to subscription and strategic transformation investments as compared to the prior year.

Income Taxes

Teradata's GAAP tax rate was 12.5 percent for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 0 percent in the first quarter of 2017. Excluding special items, Teradata's non-GAAP tax rate was 25.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018 versus 35.1 percent in the first quarter of 2017.(2) The decrease in the non-GAAP effective tax rate was largely due to the decrease in the U.S. statutory rate effective in 2018 as a result of recently enacted U.S. tax reform.

Cash Flow

Teradata generated $184 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $248 million in the same period in 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, Teradata generated $156 million of free cash flow (cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and additions to capitalized software), compared to $230 million in the first quarter of 2017.(3) The expected decrease in cash from operating activities and free cash flow was due to the company's ongoing transition to subscription-based purchasing options, which result in the company collecting less cash in the current period as customers pay over time, the higher expense run rate from prior-year strategic transformation investments, and timing of cash collections.

Balance Sheet

Teradata ended the first quarter of 2018 with $939 million in cash. As of the end of the first quarter of 2018, the company repatriated cash to pay off its revolving credit facility and fund share repurchases. Teradata plans to repatriate the majority of its remaining offshore cash across the balance of 2018 to fund share repurchases and to retain the remainder for general corporate purposes.

As of March 31, 2018, Teradata had total debt of $525 million, all of which was outstanding under a term loan. Teradata had no borrowings under its $400 million revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2018.

During the first quarter of 2018, Teradata repurchased $76 million of the company's common stock, or approximately 2.1 million shares.

Guidance

Due to higher than expected bookings mix shift to subscription-based transactions, where revenue is recognized over time rather than up front in the current period, Teradata now expects 2018 full year revenue to be approximately $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. Also, due to the accelerating shift in mix to subscription, Teradata expects revenue in the second quarter of 2018 to be in the $520 million to $530 million range.

Teradata also now expects full-year 2018 GAAP earnings per share to be $0.58 to $0.64 as a result of the faster than anticipated shift of bookings mix to subscription-based transactions. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and special items, earnings per share is expected to be in the $1.40 to $1.46 range(2). GAAP (loss)/earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 is expected to be in the $(0.02) to $0.00 range. Non-GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter is expected to be in the $0.17 to $0.19 range(2).

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled today at 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss the company's first quarter 2018 results. Access to the conference call, as well as a replay of the call, is available on Teradata's website at investor.teradata.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding Teradata's operating results is provided below as well as on the Investor Relations page of Teradata's website.



1. The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule on the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at investor.teradata.com, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency ("CC") basis.

Revenue



(in millions)





For the Three Months Ended March 31



2018

2017

% Change as

Reported

% Change in

Constant Currency

Recurring $302

$273

11%

7%

Perpetual software licenses and hardware 69

90

(23%)

(27%)

Consulting services 135

128

5%

0%

Total revenue $506

$491

3%

(1%)



















Americas $264

$267

(1%)

(1%)

International 242

224

8%

(1%)

Total revenue $506

$491

3%

(1%)



2. Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, or EPS, all of which exclude certain items (as well as free cash flow) are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile Teradata's actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the company's actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the company's ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the company's operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.

Teradata's reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in this release.

(in millions, except per share data)













For the Three Months









Ended March 31



Gross Profit:

2018

2017

%

Chg.

GAAP Gross Profit

$ 223

$ 225

(1%)

% of Revenue

44.1%

45.8%





















Excluding:













Stock-based compensation expense

4

3





Acquisition, integration and reorganization related costs

3

2





Capitalized Software ASC 985-20

15

21





Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$ 245

$ 251

(2%)

% of Revenue

48.4 %

51.1%





















Operating (Loss)/Income:













GAAP Operating Loss

$ (4)

-

-

% of Revenue

(0.8%)

0.0%





















Excluding:













Stock-based compensation expense

19

15





Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

2





Acquisition, integration and reorganization related costs

3

21





Capitalized Software ASC 985-20

15

21





Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 35

$ 59

(41%)

% of Revenue

6.9%

12.0%





















































Net (Loss)/Income:













GAAP Net Loss

$(7)

$(2)

(250%)

% of Revenue

(1.4%)

(0.4%)





















Excluding:













Stock-based compensation expense

19

15





Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

2





Acquisition, integration and reorganization related costs

3

21





Capitalized Software ASC 985-20

15

21





Income tax adjustments*

(9)

(20)





Non-GAAP Net Income

$23

$37

(38%)

% of Revenue

4.5%

7.5%









Three Months





Ended March 31





Earnings Per Share: 2018

2017

2018 Q2 Guidance 2018 FY Guidance GAAP (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $(0.06)

$(0.02)

$(0.02) - 0.00 $0.58 - 0.64 Excluding:











Stock-based compensation expense 0.16

0.12

0.13 0.55 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.02

0.02

0.01 0.05 Acquisition, integration and reorganization

related costs 0.02

0.16

0.01 0.03 Capitalized Software ASC 985-20 0.12

0.16

0.10 0.40 Income tax adjustments* (0.07)

(0.15)

(0.06) (0.21) Impact of dilution ** -

(0.01)

- - Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0. 19

$0.28

$0.17 - 0.19 $1.40 – 1.46

* Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the company's ongoing operations. As a result of these adjustments, the company's non-GAAP effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 25.8% and 35.1% in the first quarter of 2017.

** Represents the impact to earnings per share as a result of moving from basic to diluted shares.

3. As described below, the company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Teradata defines free cash flow as cash provided/used by operating activities less capital expenditures for property and equipment, and additions to capitalized software. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata's management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures for, among other things, investment in the company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the company's balance sheet, repurchase of the company's stock and repayment of the company's debt obligations, if any. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other nondiscretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



For the Three Months

Ended March 31



(in millions)



2018

2017











Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $184

$248

Less capital expenditures for:







Expenditures for property and equipment (26)

(16)

Additions to capitalized software (2)

(2)

Total capital expenditures (28)

(18)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)(3) $156

$230



Note to Investors

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the factors discussed in this release and those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general or on the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business, including the increased pressure on price/performance for data analytics solutions and changes in customer's buying patterns; fluctuations in our operating results, including as a result of the pace and extent to which customers shift from perpetual to subscription-based licenses; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring and cost saving initiatives; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including the impact of economic, political, and legal conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks associated with data privacy, cyber-attacks and maintaining secure and effective internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition and market acceptance of new and existing products and services; tax rates and the impact of recent tax reform legislation; turnover of workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful exploitation of new acquisition and alliance opportunities ; recurring revenue may decline or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules, including Topic ASC 606; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q, as well as the company's annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata

Teradata helps companies achieve high-impact business outcomes. With a portfolio of cloud-based business analytics solutions, architecture consulting, and industry leading big data and analytics technology, Teradata unleashes the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.

http://www.twitter.com/teradata

http://www.facebook.com/Teradata

http://www.linkedin.com/company/teradata

http://www.youtube.com/user/teradata

Teradata and the Teradata logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Gregg Swearingen Teradata (937) 242-4600 gregg.swearingen@teradata.com MEDIA CONTACT: Benjamin Hendricks Teradata (919) 522-2978 ben.hendricks@teradata.com















Schedule A























































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)























For the Period Ended March 31







Three Months







2018

2017

% Chg

Revenue

































Recurring



$ 302

$ 273

11%

Perpetual software licenses and hardware



69

90

(23%)

Consulting services



135

128

5%



















Total revenue



506

491

3%



















Gross profit

































Recurring



212

206





% of Revenue



70.2%

75.5%





Perpetual software licenses and hardware



21

29





% of Revenue



30.4%

32.2%





Consulting services



(10)

(10)





% of Revenue



(7.4%)

(7.8%)























Total gross profit



223

225





% of Revenue



44.1%

45.8%























Selling, general and administrative expenses



152

155





Research and development expenses



75

70























Loss from operations



(4)

-





% of Revenue



(0.8%)

-























Other expense, net



(4)

(2)























Loss before income taxes



(8)

(2)





% of Revenue



(1.6%)

(0.4%)























Income tax benefit



(1)

-





% Tax rate



12.5%

-























Net loss



$ (7)

$ (2)





% of Revenue



(1.4%)

(0.4%)























Net loss per common share















Basic



$ (0.06)

$ (0.02)





Diluted



$ (0.06)

$ (0.02)























Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic



121.4

130.4





Diluted



121.4

130.4





































Schedule B

















































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions - unaudited)







































March 31,

December 31,









2018

2017

Assets





























Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents





$ 939

$ 1,089

Accounts receivable, net





451

554

Inventories





43

30

Other current assets





97

77

















Total current assets





1,530

1,750

















Property and equipment, net





172

162

Capitalized software, net





107

121

Goodwill





401

399

Acquired intangible assets, net





21

23

Deferred Income Taxes





58

57

Other assets





66

44

















Total assets





$ 2,355

$ 2,556

















Liabilities and stockholders' equity





























Current liabilities













Current portion of long-term debt





$ 68

$ 60

Short-term borrowings





-

240

Accounts payable





110

74

Payroll and benefits liabilities





110

173

Deferred revenue





532

414

Other current liabilities





93

102

















Total current liabilities





913

1,063

















Long-term debt





456

478

Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities





111

109

Long-term deferred revenue





72

85

Deferred tax liabilities





9

4

Other liabilities





150

149

















Total liabilities





1,711

1,888

















Stockholders' equity













Common stock





1

1

Paid-in capital





1,350

1,320

Accumulated deficit





(637)

(579)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(70)

(74)

















Total stockholders' equity





644

668

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 2,355

$ 2,556



























Schedule C





































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions - unaudited)















For the Period Ended March 31



Three Months





2018

2017

Operating activities









Net loss

$ (7)

$ (2)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

34

36

Stock-based compensation expense

19

16

Deferred income taxes

(5)

(8)

Changes in assets and liabilities:









Receivables

83

106

Inventories

(13)

(6)

Current payables and accrued expenses

(27)

(44)

Deferred revenue

124

145

Other assets and liabilities

(24)

5













Net cash provided by operating activities

184

248













Investing activities









Expenditures for property and equipment

(26)

(16)

Additions to capitalized software

(2)

(2)













Net cash used in investing activities

(28)

(18)













Financing activities









Repurchases of common stock

(60)

(43)

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(15)

(8)

Repayments of credit facility borrowings

(240)

-

Other financing activities, net

10

7













Net cash used in financing activities

(305)

(44)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-

4













(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(149)

190

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,089

974













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 940

$ 1,164































Schedule D





























































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions - unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended March 31





2018

2017

% Change

As

Reported

% Change

Constant

Currency (2)

Segment Revenue





































Americas

$ 264

$ 267

(1%)

(1%)

International

242

224

8%

(1%)





















Total segment revenue

506

491

3%

(1%)





















Segment gross profit





































Americas

147

151









% of Revenue

55.7%

56.6%





























International

98

100









% of Revenue

40.5%

44.6%





























Total segment gross profit

245

251









% of Revenue

48.4%

51.1%





























Reconciling items(1)

(22)

(26)





























Total gross profit

$ 223

$ 225









% of Revenue

44.1%

45.8%

















































(1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, capitalized software, amortization of

acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items.

(2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year

monthly average currency rates.



















View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teradata-reports-2018-first-quarter-results-300642360.html

SOURCE Teradata

Related Links

http://www.teradata.com

