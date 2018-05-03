Teradata Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC) reported revenue of $506 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $491 million reported in the first quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue of $302 million was up 11 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Subscription booking mix was 62 percent in the quarter, significantly higher than the 40 percent - 50 percent anticipated. Teradata's first quarter year-over-year revenue comparison benefited from approximately 4 percentage points of foreign currency translation(1).
Teradata reported a net loss under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $(7) million in the first quarter, or $(0.06) per share, which compared to a net loss of $(2) million, or $(0.02) per share, in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2018, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and special items, was $23 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, as compared to $37 million, or $0.28 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017.(2) Non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded expectation and guidance for the quarter.
"I am pleased with Teradata's strong momentum as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We exceeded our plan for revenue and earnings per share, and importantly, we attained these results while achieving a better rate of adoption of subscription licenses. Our increasing sales funnel and the accelerating shift to subscription are clear demonstrations of the value of Teradata to our customers," said Vic Lund, President and Chief Executive Officer, Teradata. "The Teradata team has performed an amazing accomplishment in driving Teradata's transformation, and I remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver our winning strategy in 2018."
Gross Margin
For the first quarter of 2018, GAAP gross margin was 44.1 percent versus 45.8 percent for the first quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, gross margin for first quarter 2018 was 48.4 percent, versus 51.1 percent in the prior-year period.(2)
Operating (Loss)/Income
Operating loss reported under GAAP in the first quarter of 2018 was $(4) million compared to breakeven in the first quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, operating income was $35 million in the first quarter of 2018, versus $59 million in the first quarter of 2017(2). As expected, non-GAAP operating income was lower due to the shift to subscription and strategic transformation investments as compared to the prior year.
Income Taxes
Teradata's GAAP tax rate was 12.5 percent for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 0 percent in the first quarter of 2017. Excluding special items, Teradata's non-GAAP tax rate was 25.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018 versus 35.1 percent in the first quarter of 2017.(2) The decrease in the non-GAAP effective tax rate was largely due to the decrease in the U.S. statutory rate effective in 2018 as a result of recently enacted U.S. tax reform.
Cash Flow
Teradata generated $184 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $248 million in the same period in 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, Teradata generated $156 million of free cash flow (cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and additions to capitalized software), compared to $230 million in the first quarter of 2017.(3) The expected decrease in cash from operating activities and free cash flow was due to the company's ongoing transition to subscription-based purchasing options, which result in the company collecting less cash in the current period as customers pay over time, the higher expense run rate from prior-year strategic transformation investments, and timing of cash collections.
Balance Sheet
Teradata ended the first quarter of 2018 with $939 million in cash. As of the end of the first quarter of 2018, the company repatriated cash to pay off its revolving credit facility and fund share repurchases. Teradata plans to repatriate the majority of its remaining offshore cash across the balance of 2018 to fund share repurchases and to retain the remainder for general corporate purposes.
As of March 31, 2018, Teradata had total debt of $525 million, all of which was outstanding under a term loan. Teradata had no borrowings under its $400 million revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2018.
During the first quarter of 2018, Teradata repurchased $76 million of the company's common stock, or approximately 2.1 million shares.
Guidance
Due to higher than expected bookings mix shift to subscription-based transactions, where revenue is recognized over time rather than up front in the current period, Teradata now expects 2018 full year revenue to be approximately $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. Also, due to the accelerating shift in mix to subscription, Teradata expects revenue in the second quarter of 2018 to be in the $520 million to $530 million range.
Teradata also now expects full-year 2018 GAAP earnings per share to be $0.58 to $0.64 as a result of the faster than anticipated shift of bookings mix to subscription-based transactions. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and special items, earnings per share is expected to be in the $1.40 to $1.46 range(2). GAAP (loss)/earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 is expected to be in the $(0.02) to $0.00 range. Non-GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter is expected to be in the $0.17 to $0.19 range(2).
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled today at 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss the company's first quarter 2018 results. Access to the conference call, as well as a replay of the call, is available on Teradata's website at investor.teradata.com.
Supplemental Financial Information
Additional information regarding Teradata's operating results is provided below as well as on the Investor Relations page of Teradata's website.
1. The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule on the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at investor.teradata.com, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency ("CC") basis.
|
Revenue
|
(in millions)
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Change as
|
% Change in
|
Recurring
|
$302
|
$273
|
11%
|
7%
|
Perpetual software licenses and hardware
|
69
|
90
|
(23%)
|
(27%)
|
Consulting services
|
135
|
128
|
5%
|
0%
|
Total revenue
|
$506
|
$491
|
3%
|
(1%)
|
Americas
|
$264
|
$267
|
(1%)
|
(1%)
|
International
|
242
|
224
|
8%
|
(1%)
|
Total revenue
|
$506
|
$491
|
3%
|
(1%)
2. Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, or EPS, all of which exclude certain items (as well as free cash flow) are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile Teradata's actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the company's actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the company's ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the company's operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.
Teradata's reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in this release.
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months
|
Ended March 31
|
Gross Profit:
|
2018
|
2017
|
%
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 223
|
$ 225
|
(1%)
|
% of Revenue
|
44.1%
|
45.8%
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4
|
3
|
Acquisition, integration and reorganization related costs
|
3
|
2
|
Capitalized Software ASC 985-20
|
15
|
21
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 245
|
$ 251
|
(2%)
|
% of Revenue
|
48.4 %
|
51.1%
|
Operating (Loss)/Income:
|
GAAP Operating Loss
|
$ (4)
|
-
|
-
|
% of Revenue
|
(0.8%)
|
0.0%
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
19
|
15
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
2
|
2
|
Acquisition, integration and reorganization related costs
|
3
|
21
|
Capitalized Software ASC 985-20
|
15
|
21
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$ 35
|
$ 59
|
(41%)
|
% of Revenue
|
6.9%
|
12.0%
|
Net (Loss)/Income:
|
GAAP Net Loss
|
$(7)
|
$(2)
|
(250%)
|
% of Revenue
|
(1.4%)
|
(0.4%)
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
19
|
15
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
2
|
2
|
Acquisition, integration and reorganization related costs
|
3
|
21
|
Capitalized Software ASC 985-20
|
15
|
21
|
Income tax adjustments*
|
(9)
|
(20)
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$23
|
$37
|
(38%)
|
% of Revenue
|
4.5%
|
7.5%
|
Three Months
|
Ended March 31
|
Earnings Per Share:
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018 Q2
Guidance
|
2018 FY
Guidance
|
GAAP (Loss)/Earnings Per Share
|
$(0.06)
|
$(0.02)
|
$(0.02) - 0.00
|
$0.58 - 0.64
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
0.16
|
0.12
|
0.13
|
0.55
|
Amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
Acquisition, integration and reorganization
|
0.02
|
0.16
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
Capitalized Software ASC 985-20
|
0.12
|
0.16
|
0.10
|
0.40
|
Income tax adjustments*
|
(0.07)
|
(0.15)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.21)
|
Impact of dilution **
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$0. 19
|
$0.28
|
$0.17 - 0.19
|
$1.40 – 1.46
|
* Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the company's ongoing operations. As a result of these adjustments, the company's non-GAAP effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 25.8% and 35.1% in the first quarter of 2017.
|
** Represents the impact to earnings per share as a result of moving from basic to diluted shares.
3. As described below, the company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Teradata defines free cash flow as cash provided/used by operating activities less capital expenditures for property and equipment, and additions to capitalized software. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata's management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures for, among other things, investment in the company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the company's balance sheet, repurchase of the company's stock and repayment of the company's debt obligations, if any. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other nondiscretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
For the Three Months
|
(in millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$184
|
$248
|
Less capital expenditures for:
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
(26)
|
(16)
|
Additions to capitalized software
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Total capital expenditures
|
(28)
|
(18)
|
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)(3)
|
$156
|
$230
Note to Investors
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the factors discussed in this release and those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general or on the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business, including the increased pressure on price/performance for data analytics solutions and changes in customer's buying patterns; fluctuations in our operating results, including as a result of the pace and extent to which customers shift from perpetual to subscription-based licenses; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring and cost saving initiatives; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including the impact of economic, political, and legal conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks associated with data privacy, cyber-attacks and maintaining secure and effective internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition and market acceptance of new and existing products and services; tax rates and the impact of recent tax reform legislation; turnover of workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful exploitation of new acquisition and alliance opportunities ; recurring revenue may decline or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules, including Topic ASC 606; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q, as well as the company's annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
About Teradata
Teradata helps companies achieve high-impact business outcomes. With a portfolio of cloud-based business analytics solutions, architecture consulting, and industry leading big data and analytics technology, Teradata unleashes the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.
http://www.twitter.com/teradata
http://www.facebook.com/Teradata
http://www.linkedin.com/company/teradata
http://www.youtube.com/user/teradata
Teradata and the Teradata logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.
|
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Gregg Swearingen
Teradata
(937) 242-4600
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
Benjamin Hendricks
Teradata
(919) 522-2978
|
Schedule A
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
|
(in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)
|
For the Period Ended March 31
|
Three Months
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Chg
|
Revenue
|
Recurring
|
$ 302
|
$ 273
|
11%
|
Perpetual software licenses and hardware
|
69
|
90
|
(23%)
|
Consulting services
|
135
|
128
|
5%
|
Total revenue
|
506
|
491
|
3%
|
Gross profit
|
Recurring
|
212
|
206
|
% of Revenue
|
70.2%
|
75.5%
|
Perpetual software licenses and hardware
|
21
|
29
|
% of Revenue
|
30.4%
|
32.2%
|
Consulting services
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
% of Revenue
|
(7.4%)
|
(7.8%)
|
Total gross profit
|
223
|
225
|
% of Revenue
|
44.1%
|
45.8%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
152
|
155
|
Research and development expenses
|
75
|
70
|
Loss from operations
|
(4)
|
-
|
% of Revenue
|
(0.8%)
|
-
|
Other expense, net
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(8)
|
(2)
|
% of Revenue
|
(1.6%)
|
(0.4%)
|
Income tax benefit
|
(1)
|
-
|
% Tax rate
|
12.5%
|
-
|
Net loss
|
$ (7)
|
$ (2)
|
% of Revenue
|
(1.4%)
|
(0.4%)
|
Net loss per common share
|
Basic
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ (0.02)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ (0.02)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
121.4
|
130.4
|
Diluted
|
121.4
|
130.4
|
Schedule B
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 939
|
$ 1,089
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
451
|
554
|
Inventories
|
43
|
30
|
Other current assets
|
97
|
77
|
Total current assets
|
1,530
|
1,750
|
Property and equipment, net
|
172
|
162
|
Capitalized software, net
|
107
|
121
|
Goodwill
|
401
|
399
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
21
|
23
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
58
|
57
|
Other assets
|
66
|
44
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,355
|
$ 2,556
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 68
|
$ 60
|
Short-term borrowings
|
-
|
240
|
Accounts payable
|
110
|
74
|
Payroll and benefits liabilities
|
110
|
173
|
Deferred revenue
|
532
|
414
|
Other current liabilities
|
93
|
102
|
Total current liabilities
|
913
|
1,063
|
Long-term debt
|
456
|
478
|
Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities
|
111
|
109
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
72
|
85
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
9
|
4
|
Other liabilities
|
150
|
149
|
Total liabilities
|
1,711
|
1,888
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
1
|
1
|
Paid-in capital
|
1,350
|
1,320
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(637)
|
(579)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(70)
|
(74)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
644
|
668
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,355
|
$ 2,556
|
Schedule C
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
For the Period Ended March 31
|
Three Months
|
2018
|
2017
|
Operating activities
|
Net loss
|
$ (7)
|
$ (2)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided
|
by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
34
|
36
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
19
|
16
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(5)
|
(8)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Receivables
|
83
|
106
|
Inventories
|
(13)
|
(6)
|
Current payables and accrued expenses
|
(27)
|
(44)
|
Deferred revenue
|
124
|
145
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(24)
|
5
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
184
|
248
|
Investing activities
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
(26)
|
(16)
|
Additions to capitalized software
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(28)
|
(18)
|
Financing activities
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(60)
|
(43)
|
Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
(15)
|
(8)
|
Repayments of credit facility borrowings
|
(240)
|
-
|
Other financing activities, net
|
10
|
7
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(305)
|
(44)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
-
|
4
|
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(149)
|
190
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
1,089
|
974
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 940
|
$ 1,164
|
Schedule D
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
Segment Revenue
|
Americas
|
$ 264
|
$ 267
|
(1%)
|
(1%)
|
International
|
242
|
224
|
8%
|
(1%)
|
Total segment revenue
|
506
|
491
|
3%
|
(1%)
|
Segment gross profit
|
Americas
|
147
|
151
|
% of Revenue
|
55.7%
|
56.6%
|
International
|
98
|
100
|
% of Revenue
|
40.5%
|
44.6%
|
Total segment gross profit
|
245
|
251
|
% of Revenue
|
48.4%
|
51.1%
|
Reconciling items(1)
|
(22)
|
(26)
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 223
|
$ 225
|
% of Revenue
|
44.1%
|
45.8%
|
(1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, capitalized software, amortization of
|
acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items.
|
(2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year
|
monthly average currency rates.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teradata-reports-2018-first-quarter-results-300642360.html
SOURCE Teradata
Share this article