Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics

"Teradata's dominating leadership position in the Critical Capabilities evaluation, including our perfect score in the advanced analytics category, speaks to our ongoing success in directly addressing today's biggest analytic challenges with innovative products and services that create meaningful business value," said Martyn Etherington, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. "We are particularly proud of our top ranking in the new real-time use case, which will only become more relevant in the burgeoning field of sensors and Internet of Things data as more businesses begin to leverage those assets for increased efficiency, preventative maintenance, new services and more."

In its report, Gartner characterized the current landscape: "Organizations are increasingly using their DMSAs to access data from multiple external sources, as well as combining multiple data types and models together in the same DMSA…Moreover, expectations are now turning to the cloud as an alternative deployment option because of its elasticity and operational pricing models."

The "Teradata Everywhere" strategy meets and exceeds market demands by delivering the full power of Teradata software across a mix of public cloud and on-premises environments, with unprecedented platform choice and flexibility.

As a foundational component of Teradata Everywhere, the Teradata Analytics Platform takes this concept even further by delivering a unified platform with the best analytic functions, the leading analytic engines, the industry's preferred commercial and open source analytic tools and languages, and support for a wealth of data types. This allows data scientists and business analysts to execute a wide variety of advanced analytics techniques, including artificial intelligence-based analytics. By doing this within a single workflow, the Teradata Analytics Platform allows for better, faster and more precise insights based on all data, rather than a subset.

Underpinning these innovative solutions is IntelliCloud, Teradata's platform as-a-service offering for analytics at scale. With Teradata managing the infrastructure and guaranteeing system availability, customers gain a high-performance, low cost per query analytic platform capability, and are free to focus on delivering valuable business insights.

Teradata IntelliCloud is available now and the Teradata Analytics Platform will be available later this year.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Teradata

Teradata helps companies achieve high-impact business outcomes. With a portfolio of cloud-based business analytics solutions, architecture consulting, and industry leading big data and analytics technology, Teradata unleashes the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.

