Terakeet to Partner with Cause For The Cuse in Inaugural Invitational

Annual Fundraising Event Aims to Raise $150,000 to Support Syracuse City School District Students

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terakeet, the digital reputation management and strategic visibility partner for global enterprises, will serve as the Title Sponsor of Cause For The Cuse's first annual Terakeet Invitational, taking place July 13, 2026, at Skaneateles Country Club.

As Cause For The Cuse's largest fundraising event of the year, the Terakeet Invitational will welcome 150 golfers and dozens of community sponsors, with a goal of raising $150,000. Proceeds will provide students in the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) with the resources needed to start the academic year successfully.

"Each year, our golf tournament brings together community members who share a commitment to helping local students succeed," said Katie Heaton, Terakeet Invitational Committee Member and Cause For The Cuse Board Member. "We're excited to launch the inaugural Terakeet Invitational and grateful for Terakeet's partnership in helping us grow the event and further our mission."

While the event marks the first year under the Terakeet Invitational name, it builds upon the success of Cause For The Cuse's annual tournament, now in its eighth year. The tournament has raised funds for SCSD students since its inception, supporting programs and initiatives designed to address educational needs throughout the community. The reimagined event reflects Terakeet's continued commitment to expanding community participation and increasing fundraising impact.

"Terakeet believes in investing back into the community that has been part of our DNA from the start," said Terakeet CEO & Co-founder Mac Cummings. "This year, we've set our most ambitious goal yet: raising $150,000 to support local programs that create learning opportunities for Syracuse students and invest in the next generation. We're grateful to our clients, partners, vendors, and friends for joining us in giving back to the Syracuse community, and we're honored to partner with Cause For The Cuse to help make that impact possible."

Founded by Terakeet employees in 2013, Cause For The Cuse supports local students and families through funding school supply drives, educational programs, and partnerships that help remove barriers to learning.

Funds raised through the Terakeet Invitational will directly support similar efforts ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.

SOURCE Terakeet, LLC