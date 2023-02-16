Terasaki Innovation Summit To Bring Academic and Industry Leaders Together to Tackle Challenges of Bringing Biomedical Innovations to Patients

World leaders in academia and industry to discuss advances in precision medicine and translation into real world solutions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) is proud to announce the final agenda for its Terasaki Innovation Summit, taking place on March 8th - 10th at the UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Center. This three-day meeting will feature industry leaders, scientists, innovators and investors sharing their latest advancements in biomedical innovation and their extensive expertise on addressing the challenges of entrepreneurial translation.

"We're honored by the caliber of speakers who will be joining us at the Terasaki Innovation Summit to shed light on key issues in translating life sciences from academia to industry," said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., TIBI's Director and CEO. "All sides need to work together to make sure we are accelerating biomedical innovation and getting new technologies to the people and patients that need them."

The Summit features world-renowned keynote speakers, informative panel debates and networking opportunities providing attendees with the chance to gain valuable insights and connections with peers in academia, industry and the investment community. Informative panels with industry leaders debating key issues in biomedical innovation will include:

Do Academic Institutions in the USA Impede Innovation and Commercialization?

Impede Innovation and Commercialization? Invention to Innovation

Megatrends Driving Biomedical Unicorns of Tomorrow

Insights from Investors in the VC Community

Blurring the Lines Between Basic vs. Applied Science

Is Southern California hot or not as an innovation hub?

hot or not as an innovation hub? And more

Multiple world-renowned life science leaders will be speaking at the Summit, including:

MIT Professor Robert Langer , prolific researcher, legendary pioneer of new biomedical technologies, and founder of over forty biotechnology companies

, prolific researcher, legendary pioneer of new biomedical technologies, and founder of over forty biotechnology companies Stanford Professor Joseph DeSimone , whose research focuses on developing new vaccine platforms for pediatrics

Peter Diamandis , leading entrepreneur, technological innovation counselor and founder of XPRIZE

XPRIZE UC San Diego's chief executive officer, Chancellor Pradeep K . Khosla

Pradeep K Khosla Dino Di Carlo, the Armond and Elena Hairapetian Professor of Bioengineering at UCLA

Armond Hairapetian Harvard Professor Samir Mitragotri , renowned researcher in the fields of drug delivery and biological barriers

Xiling Shen , Ph .D., founder and CEO of Xilis , Inc. and TIBI's Chief Scientific Officer.

Ph Xilis TIBI's Albert Pisano , Ph .D., Dean of UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering

Attending the Terasaki Innovation Summit

The Terasaki Innovation Summit, March 8-10, 2023 at UCLA's Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles, promises to be a one-of-a-kind gathering of some of the most prominent names in the field of biomedical engineering and will provide a wealth of information and opportunities for networking with others in the scientific community. Investors, industry and academics interested in attending can register at the following link, with discounts available for students and academics: https://whova.com/portal/registration/tibi_202303/

To learn more and plan your attendance, visit: https://terasaki.org/institute/tis23

About the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation is accelerating the pace of translational research by supporting the world's leading scientists with an open, entrepreneurial environment for bioengineering new materials, biological models, and advanced technologies to address critical challenges to the health of the planet and its people. The Institute's worldwide collaborations with academic, clinical, and entrepreneurial partners provide a rich foundation for translating innovations to the real world.

SOURCE Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation