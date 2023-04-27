Terasaki Institute To Celebrate Grand Opening of Woodland Hills Research Center with Ribbon-Cutting

Institute will expand its innovation footprint to 100,000 sq ft in Greater Los Angeles with new 50,000-square-foot R&D facility

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a nonprofit dedicated to rapidly translating scientific knowledge into real-world solutions, will celebrate the grand opening of its latest biomedical research center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 29.

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation's newly-opened 50,000 sq ft research facility in Woodland Hills. The Grand Opening event will take place on April 29, 2023.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. Where: 21100 Erwin St., Woodland Hills, Calif., 91367 What: Ribbon-cutting for 50,000-sq.-ft., $30M biomedical research center, including lab tours and presentations for the public, and interactive exhibits Who: Councilmember Bob Blumenfield; Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel; Representatives from Congressman Brad Sherman and LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath's office; News Journalist Frank Buckley (emcee); Terasaki Institute researchers and leadership team

The biomedical research center was built in 1971 and originally functioned as the headquarters for Weider Health and Fitness, a leader in the sports and nutrition industry. The facility has been completely transformed and will be home to nearly 100 in-house and affiliated faculty members and scientists who will collaborate to push the boundaries of biomedical engineering with a focus on developing personalized healthcare solutions.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to the public and share our research with the world. The Terasaki Institute is committed to pushing the boundaries of biomedical engineering research to develop innovative solutions that will transform the future of healthcare," said Terasaki Institute CEO Dr. Ali Khademhosseini. "In addition, given the building's historical focus on health and fitness we feel this is a fitting location for Terasaki to further our work toward developing the next generation of biomedical innovations."

The research center builds on the legacy of the late Dr. Paul Terasaki, namesake of the Institute and a renowned scientist and philanthropist who dedicated his life to advancing organ transplantation. The Institute's work continues to honor his memory by expanding research in organ-on-a-chip, tissue engineering, sensors, microneedles, and bioprinting technologies.

According to life science industry association Biocom California, the Greater Los Angeles area receives more funding from the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation than any county in California. The new center plans to be an integral part of this healthcare innovation ecosystem and recently launched the NeXt Incubator to help researchers bring their scientific breakthroughs to commercial markets.

Stewart Han, president of the Terasaki Institute, said, "We are eager to showcase our state-of-the-art facilities and groundbreaking research to the public. Our Institute is at the forefront of game-changing biomedical advances, and we look forward to the impact our work will have on the planet and its people."

The Terasaki Institute also has administrative and research and development facilities located in Westwood and West Los Angeles.

About the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation is accelerating the pace of translational research with an open, entrepreneurial environment where the world's leading scientists can bioengineer new materials, biological models and technologies to address critical challenges to the health of the planet and its people. Based in Los Angeles, the non-profit Terasaki Institute is researching micro- and nanotechnologies and applications in diagnostics, therapeutic drug delivery and regenerative medicine from the microscale of genes to the macroscale of human tissues for personalized medicine. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology. Learn more at terasaki.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

