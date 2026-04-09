Terawatt Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Long-Term Company Growth

Three new C-level hires from Uber, Snowflake, and Lyft will advance Terawatt's mission to build the

defining infrastructure platform for the autonomous electric era

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terawatt Infrastructure, the nation's leading full-stack charging infrastructure platform for autonomous and electric fleets, today announced three new executive appointments: Sujoy Haldar as Chief Financial Officer, Titiaan Palazzi as Chief Product & Strategy Officer, and Nadeem Sheikh as Chief Business Officer. With these additions, Terawatt will accelerate its business development, product innovation, and financing as the company continues its rapid network expansion.

Terawatt is the only player in the market that owns and operates every layer of the autonomous vehicle (AV) and electric vehicle (EV) fleet infrastructure stack, delivering the critical infrastructure and operations required for these fleets to scale. This industry-leading capability is a direct result of Terawatt's cross-disciplinary leadership team — composed of experts spanning energy, mobility, software, and real estate. Together, they have constructed the nation's largest portfolio of purpose-built charging sites – delivering 68 million miles of clean EV range and abating 27 million kg of CO2 emissions to date — enabling fleets to deploy, scale, and operate with confidence.

"Every facet of commercial transportation is moving toward autonomy and electrification, which requires a strong infrastructure foundation," said Neha Palmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Terawatt. "Nadeem, Titiaan, and Sujoy together bring a deep understanding of the energy and transportation sectors that will help Terawatt empower our customers who are reimagining the future of mobility."

Sujoy Haldar joined Terawatt in mid-2025 as Chief Financial Officer with deep experience at Uber, where he spent four years in multiple finance leadership roles and played an integral role in Uber's IPO. Most recently, Haldar served as CFO of Covariant, where he closed a landmark licensing deal with Amazon. He also served as EVP of Finance at Palmetto Solar, where he helped secure large equity and debt investments and built the financial infrastructure to support rapid physical expansion. Haldar will focus on developing scalable sources of equity and debt financing to fund Terawatt's buildout of a still largely untapped infrastructure category.

Titiaan Palazzi joins as Chief Product & Strategy Officer. He was most recently at Snowflake, where he oversaw all go-to-market and revenue for the energy sector following Snowflake's acquisition of the AI startup he co-founded, Myst AI. Palazzi will draw on his energy industry expertise as well as his proven ability to build, scale, and commercialize products from the ground up, launching innovative offerings that drive value for Terawatt's growing customer base and cement the company's position as the market leader in AV and EV charging infrastructure.

Nadeem Sheikh joins as Chief Business Officer with more than two decades of experience at the intersection of mobility, energy, and emerging technology. As VP of Autonomous Vehicle Programs at Lyft, he architected the industry's first commercial AV partnerships — with Waymo, Motional, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler — and co-led the $550 million sale of Lyft's AV division to Toyota. Sheikh has also held senior operator roles at Toyota's Woven division and Opower, where he scaled a utility SaaS platform through IPO and acquisition by Oracle. In his new role, Sheikh will lead business development, partnerships, and marketing.

Terawatt is underway with the fastest and largest expansion in its history. Projects currently in active development will double Terawatt's national footprint this year alone, adding the equivalent of a hyperscale data center's worth of power for customers. Terawatt is also investing in an increasingly sophisticated product layer, including data operations and energy management tools that give fleet operators greater insight and control over how their demand interacts with the grid, and helps them control costs. Terawatt's expansion effort and new investments will together realize the company's vision of delivering commercial-scale power and charging infrastructure wherever fleets need it — laying the foundation for cleaner air, safer streets, and fully electrified miles.

About Terawatt Infrastructure

Terawatt is the leading full-stack infrastructure platform powering the autonomous electric era. The company acquires, develops, and operates purpose-built charging depots for autonomous vehicle and commercial electric fleets, delivering faster site deployment, lower cost-per-mile, and the commercial-scale operational reliability. With the nation's largest portfolio of purpose-built charging sites, Terawatt is powering and accelerating the transition to electrified transportation. For more information, visit Terawatt's website and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Terawatt Infrastructure