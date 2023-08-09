TeraWatt Infrastructure Breaks Ground on Cutting-Edge EV Charging Site for Fleets Near LAX

News provided by

TeraWatt Infrastructure

09 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Unveiling Ushers in New Era of Sustainable Light Duty Fleet Transport

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, hosted a groundbreaking event in Inglewood, California on August 8, 2023, revealing a new charging site for light duty fleets in the LA area. The site is owned, operated and maintained by TeraWatt, providing a full-stack charging solution including software and O&M services.

Continue Reading
TeraWatt CEO & Co-Founder Neha Palmer, California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan, Inglewood Councilman Eloy Morales Jr., and State Senator Steven Bradford pose with shovels and hard hats at TeraWatt's LAX area groundbreaking ceremony in Inglewood, CA.
TeraWatt CEO & Co-Founder Neha Palmer, California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan, Inglewood Councilman Eloy Morales Jr., and State Senator Steven Bradford pose with shovels and hard hats at TeraWatt's LAX area groundbreaking ceremony in Inglewood, CA.

The multi-tenant Inglewood site is slated to be operational in early 2024 and will feature 26 DC Fast Chargers, as well as a driver amenities building. It is conveniently located three miles from the high-traffic LAX area, and will provide a high level of charging reliability as the push for zero-emission vehicles continues to gain momentum.

"We welcome TeraWatt to the City of Champions as an environmental partner," said Mayor James T. Butts Jr. "They will help in our commitment to reduce Greenhouse Gases and improve the quality of life in Inglewood."

The site was the recipient of a $1.9 million California Energy Commission (CEC) Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services (CARTS) grant in support of ride-hail electrification in the LAX region.

"With 25% of California's new car buyers purchasing electric vehicles, it's more important now than ever that we ramp up infrastructure to get these cars charged," said Patty Monahan, CEC Commissioner. "The Energy Commission is proud to provide funding for this project to encourage rideshare fleets to electrify and to support the Governor's goal of transitioning all new light-duty vehicles to zero-emission by 2035."

Policy actions in the state of California are accelerating the electrification of urban transport. Last year, the state approved the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, which mandates that all sales of new light-duty passenger vehicles in California must be zero emission by 2035. TeraWatt's charging infrastructure provides a tremendous step forward in advancing the transition to sustainable transportation and will play a pivotal role in ensuring this zero-emission target is met.

"Our goal is to provide a seamless charging solution with both infrastructure and services so that fleets can more rapidly accelerate their electrification efforts," said Neha Palmer, CEO and co-founder of TeraWatt. "The move to EVs is happening now, not just for consumers, but for fleets transitioning to a zero-emission approach. The Inglewood charging site is the first of many infrastructure build outs that will enable businesses to holistically adopt a sustainable transportation strategy."

About TeraWatt Infrastructure
TeraWatt Infrastructure is revolutionizing the EV industry by providing a reliable network of full-spectrum charging solutions for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleets. With energy, real estate, and charging expertise, the company provides a turn-key solution for both charging infrastructure and charging services, enabling fleets to seamlessly undergo the electrification transition. TeraWatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation's reliable, long-term partner in the inevitable transition to all-electric transportation. For more information:
www.terawattinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE TeraWatt Infrastructure

Also from this source

TeraWatt Infrastructure and Desert Cab Join Forces to Advance the Electrification of Las Vegas Taxi Fleet

TeraWatt Bolsters Executive Leadership Bench with Two Appointees Amid Accelerated Push for EV Adoption

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.