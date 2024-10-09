Site Provides Full-Stack Charging Solution for Light-Duty Fleets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terawatt Infrastructure , a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today announced the opening of its first full-build charging site, which will serve light-duty fleets in high-traffic areas of Los Angeles, California.

Terawatt Infrastructure Opens EV Fleet Charging Site in Los Angeles, Reinforcing Commitment to Accelerating Electrification

The site, located three miles from Los Angeles International Airport in Inglewood, features 29 DC Fast Chargers and advanced automated site management features, including robust data infrastructure and proactive and preventive site maintenance, which will provide a high level of charging reliability for electric fleets. Operators can leverage real-time data insights, energy usage and scheduling insights, remote monitoring and alerts, and ongoing support to streamline electric fleet management.

"The opening of our first full-build EV fleet charging site marks a significant milestone as the industry navigates the transition to electrification," said Neha Palmer, CEO of Terawatt. "This site opening signals to the industry that the infrastructure and technology essential to accelerating this transition are here today. We are fully committed to providing customizable solutions that meet fleets where they are, so they can begin testing and fine-tuning EV fleet operations based on real-world charging experiences."

In California, CARB reports that light-duty vehicles account for 70% of the transportation sector's direct emissions, driving the need for EV adoption. Globally, the International Energy Agency forecasts that EV sales in 2024 are expected to remain robust, increasing by 20% compared to 2023, adding more incentive for EV charging infrastructure to keep pace with growing demand.

The LAX site opening comes on the heels of Terawatt's coalition announcement with world-leading shippers and carriers to pilot long-haul heavy-duty battery-electric vehicle operations along the I-10 corridor at six of Terawatt's owned charging hubs, and accelerates fleet electrification momentum in California following the launch of Terawatt's pilot charging sites in Commerce and Rancho Dominguez , CA. These pilots enable fleets to progress on their electrification journeys while full-build infrastructure projects gradually become operational. Terawatt is currently developing 15 sites across several states, including the I-10 corridor from the Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles, California to El Paso, Texas.

About Terawatt

Terawatt provides convenient, reliable charging infrastructure that keeps your fleets running efficiently and turns your charging costs from a prohibitive capital expenditure into a manageable operating expense. We own, develop, operate, and maintain charging sites and operational solutions that form the backbone of commercial EV transport in the U.S. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com .

Contact

FINN Partners for Terawatt

[email protected]

SOURCE Terawatt Infrastructure