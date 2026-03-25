TEREMANA TEQUILA AND THE TEXAS RANGERS RAISE A TOAST TO THEIR THIRD YEAR OF PARTNERSHIP WITH LIMITED-EDITION TEXAS RANGERS BOTTLE

The Award-Winning Tequila Brand Returns for its Third Season as the Official Premium Tequila Partner, Introducing an Exclusive Teremana Blanco Bottle for Fans

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, is celebrating the third year of its partnership with the Texas Rangers as the team's official premium tequila partner. To mark the occasion, Teremana is introducing a limited-edition Texas Rangers branded bottle of its Blanco expression, available for a limited time, exclusively in Texas, for fans to enjoy throughout the season.

Teremana Tequila Limited-Edition Texas Rangers Blanco Teremana Tequila and Texas Rangers celebrate third year of partnership

The new limited-edition Texas Rangers Blanco bottle celebrates the spirit of Texas baseball and Teremana's mission to "Share the Mana" by bringing people together through great tequila and good energy. It features a bespoke label with Texas Rangers branding, complete with a custom ballpark design inspired by the iconic home of the Rangers. Available exclusively across select Texas liquor stores and bars for a limited time, the collectible invites fans to celebrate the season and show their Rangers pride at home and at the ballpark.

The collaboration continues to build on the extended partnership with Texas' premier entertainment center, Texas Live! and comes as a result of shared values at the heart of each brand – hard work, community, positive energy, and creating meaningful impact on and off the field. Since launching the partnership in 2024, Teremana has become a staple of the Rangers' gameday experience at Globe Life Field, offering fans multiple opportunities to raise a Teremana Toast while cheering on their team.

"We're proud to embark on our third year with the Texas Rangers and their incredible fans," says Richard Black, CEO of Teremana Tequila. "From the start, this partnership has been about honoring the values we share and the positive energy both brands bring to fans. The limited-edition Texas Rangers bottle is a special way to champion that spirit across Texas. We're excited to raise even more Teremana Toasts together this season!"

Fans attending games at Globe Life Field can continue to enjoy Teremana throughout the ballpark, including at the Teremana Terrace located in centerfield and at Texas Live! Cocktail lovers are encouraged to Share the Mana and raise a Teremana Toast with the People's Margarita, made with Teremana Blanco, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave nectar, or elevate any drink with a Teremana Reposado floater, available at bars throughout the ballpark.

"The Texas Rangers team is thrilled to celebrate another season with Teremana as our Official Premium Tequila Partner," says Chad Wynn, Senior Vice President, Partnerships for the Texas Rangers. "Over the past two years, Teremana has become an exciting part of the gameday experience at Globe Life Field, where our loyal fans can enjoy it in an exclusive selection of expertly crafted cocktails. The introduction of the limited-edition Texas Rangers bottle gives fans a unique way to celebrate the team at home, while enjoying a premium tequila that delivers great flavor and great energy."

Teremana Tequila is available in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants and for delivery online across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and in multiple international markets. The limited-edition Teremana Texas Rangers Blanco bottle will be available exclusively in Texas liquor stores for a suggested retail price of $31.99 while supplies last, and in selected bars across the state.

For more information, visit Teremana.com and rangers.com, and follow on social media at @teremana and @rangers. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Media Contact:

Rachel Harrison Communications

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About Teremana Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

About Texas Rangers Baseball Club

The Texas Rangers baseball club are the reigning World Series Champions after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic. It is the franchise's first World Series title. In 2022, the Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play nine times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series 2010, 2011, and 2023.

In 2020, the Rangers opened the beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home, but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billion facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year.

The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

SOURCE Teremana Tequila