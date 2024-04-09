TEREMANA® TEQUILA LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE THE MOST MANA-FUL BARS IN AMERICA

This New Initiative from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Multi-Award-Winning Tequila Will Celebrate Hospitality Spaces Across the Country for Sharing Good Mana

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced the launch of the "Most Mana-ful Bars in America" Awards, a new national competition to find and celebrate the bars and other hospitality spaces that bring the spirit of Mana to life.

From April 9th-25th, consumers across the country will get the chance to nominate places they believe to be deserving of this unique recognition.

Mana is at the heart of all that Teremana® does and fuels its mission in crafting the highest quality tequilas at accessible price points for everyone to enjoy. The "Most Mana-ful Bar in America" Awards will recognize the bars and other hospitality spaces that best bring these core principles of Mana to life for their guests and communities. Nominees will be evaluated on how well and how consistently they follow these criteria:

Inclusive Atmosphere: These places are infused with positive energy and make everyone feel welcome. Regardless of background or identity, people feel comfortable and accepted there.

Hospitality and Pride: Hospitality is delivered with great care and pride. These establishments provide a high quality of food, drink, and service to guests at all times.

Hospitality is delivered with great care and pride. These establishments provide a high quality of food, drink, and service to guests at all times. Community Engagement: These places are actively involved in their local communities. They participate in activities that make a positive impact on the lives of their guests and community members.

From giving back to first responders via the Mana Mobile truck to bringing holiday merrymakers together at the Mana Holiday House, the Mana philosophy of bringing good energy, bringing people together, and doing the right thing is the driving force behind Teremana®. As part of "Most Mana-ful Bar in America" Awards, Teremana® will contribute $100,000 to Another Round Another Rally, a non-profit organization that champions the hospitality industry and the people behind it with education as well as financial support.

"I'm glad that we can continue to show support by shining a light on our country's Most Mana-ful Bars and hospitality spaces," says Teremana® Tequila Founder, Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson. "The people behind these incredible, Mana-ful establishments go above and beyond for their guests, creating a space where everyone feels welcome, while supporting their local communities. Let's get out there and nominate! We need your help to find these places, because they deserve to be celebrated for all that they do."

Following the nomination period, a panel of judges will select 20 places that best exemplify sharing good Mana to win the designation as "The Most Mana-ful Bar in America." Teremana® will celebrate by throwing three "Share the Mana" parties across the country in May. Individuals who nominate will get first access to the events as well as have the chance to win $3,000 towards their own celebration at a Mana-ful destination in their community. The panel will be composed of TimeOut Editor Jeffy Mai, Another Round Another Rally Co-Founder Amanda Gunderson, hospitality industry veteran Chris Patino, and consumer representative Charlie Cooper. Each bar will be judged on three core criteria: Inclusive Atmosphere, Hospitality and Pride, and Community Engagement.

Consumers 21 and over and are based in the United States are able to nominate the bars they want to vote for as "The Most Mana-ful Bar in America." Voters can nominate a bar, restaurant, venue or place for the awards, by filling out a nomination form, linked here. Voting is limited to one nomination per valid entrant and will close at 11:59 PM EST on April, 25th (no purchase or requirement necessary).

For more information on "Most Mana-ful Bars in America" Awards and rules & regulations on how to enter, please visit MostManafulBar.com. To learn more about Teremana®, please visit Teremana.com and follow on social media at @Teremana . ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted at Destilería Teremana De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

