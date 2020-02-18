Teresa Osborne Named Manager of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania today announced the appointment of former state Secretary of Aging and longtime senior advocate Teresa Osborne to the position of Manager of Advocacy and Outreach.

In her new role, Osborne will lead advocacy, community education and outreach work throughout Pennsylvania for AARP, the nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. AARP has 1.8 million members in Pennsylvania.

"Teresa Osborne is an accomplished advocate for older Pennsylvanians who has built strong relationships with elected officials, community-based organizations and the statewide aging network," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "She will play a leadership role in helping AARP expand its impact and relevance throughout the commonwealth and fight for issues that matter to 50+ residents and their families."

Prior to joining AARP, Osborne most recently served as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Civil Service Commission, and served as Pennsylvania's 10th Secretary of Aging from 2015-2018. As head of the Department of Aging, Osborne managed Pennsylvania's senior pharmaceutical assistance program, along with an extensive network of home and community-based services that are provided under the Older American's Act, while also working as a visible advocate for nearly 2.9 million state residents age 60 and older.

Scranton native Teresa Osborne has spent more than two decades advocating for older Pennsylvanians and other vulnerable populations at the state and local government levels. She began her career as a care manager for Meals on Wheels of Northeastern Pennsylvania before serving as the Executive Director of the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging, Executive Director of the Lackawanna County Department of Human Services, and Executive Director of the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging. She is also a former Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer for the Diocese of Scranton.

"It gives me great pleasure to congratulate former Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne on her new position with AARP. Her dedication to the senior population of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is exemplary. When called upon, she shared her expertise with my constituency in all facets of elder needs; such as grandparents raising grandchildren, senior scam prevention, and senior health and safety. I look forward to working with Teresa in her new professional endeavor," said State Representative Karen Boback (R-117) who serves on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Aging and Youth Committee.

"Teresa Osborne is a natural born advocate who has dedicated her life to helping people," said Diane Menio, Executive Director of Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly (CARIE). "Her wealth of experience at all levels of the state aging network and compassion for the well-being of older adults will make her a particularly effective voice for AARP in Pennsylvania."

Teresa Osborne earned her Bachelor of Social Work degree and Masters of Health Service Administration from Marywood University.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the AARP staff and volunteers who are so committed to AARP's mission of empowering others to live and age healthy and well with the dignity and respect they deserve," said Osborne.

