Terex Announces Dividend Increase of 15%

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. "We are pleased to provide a 15% increase to our shareholders. This increase reflects our continued confidence in the Company's strong financial position and future growth prospects," said Terex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John L. Garrison, Jr.

The dividend is to be paid on March 20, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2023.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

