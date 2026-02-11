Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is to be paid on March 19, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2026.

Terex Corporation is a global leader in specialized equipment solutions, serving essential sectors such as emergency services, waste and recycling, utilities, and construction. Our diversified portfolio positions us in resilient, high-demand markets with strong long-term growth potential.

We design and manufacture advanced specialty vehicles—including fire, ambulance, and Recreational Vehicles—alongside waste collection vehicles, materials processing machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, and equipment for the electric utility industry. Through our global dealer, parts and service network and true value-creating digital solutions, we deliver best-in-class lifecycle support, helping customers maximize return on investment.

With a strong manufacturing footprint in the United States and operations across Europe, India, and Asia Pacific, Terex combines global reach with local expertise to capture opportunities worldwide. Our strategy is clear: exceed customer expectations, invest in innovation, leverage our diversified portfolio, and deliver consistent, profitable growth for our shareholders.

