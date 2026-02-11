Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Terex Corporation

Feb 11, 2026, 07:05 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is to be paid on March 19, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2026.

About Terex
Terex Corporation is a global leader in specialized equipment solutions, serving essential sectors such as emergency services, waste and recycling, utilities, and construction. Our diversified portfolio positions us in resilient, high-demand markets with strong long-term growth potential.

We design and manufacture advanced specialty vehicles—including fire, ambulance, and Recreational Vehicles—alongside waste collection vehicles, materials processing machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, and equipment for the electric utility industry. Through our global dealer, parts and service network and true value-creating digital solutions, we deliver best-in-class lifecycle support, helping customers maximize return on investment.

With a strong manufacturing footprint in the United States and operations across Europe, India, and Asia Pacific, Terex combines global reach with local expertise to capture opportunities worldwide. Our strategy is clear: exceed customer expectations, invest in innovation, leverage our diversified portfolio, and deliver consistent, profitable growth for our shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.terex.com.

Contact Information
Derek Everitt
VP Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Terex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Terex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), a global leader in specialized equipment solutions, serving essential sectors such as emergency services, waste and...
TEREX COMPLETES SALE OF MIDWEST RECREATIONAL VEHICLE BUSINESS

TEREX COMPLETES SALE OF MIDWEST RECREATIONAL VEHICLE BUSINESS

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced the successful sale of Midwest Automotive Designs ("Midwest") to Alliance RV, LLC. Previously, Midwest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics