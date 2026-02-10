TEREX COMPLETES SALE OF MIDWEST RECREATIONAL VEHICLE BUSINESS

Feb 10, 2026, 09:05 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced the successful sale of Midwest Automotive Designs ("Midwest") to Alliance RV, LLC.  Previously, Midwest operated within the Recreational Vehicles segment of REV Group. Terex recently completed its merger with REV Group.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global leader in specialized equipment solutions, serving essential sectors such as emergency services, waste and recycling, utilities, and construction. Our diversified portfolio positions us in resilient, high-demand markets with strong long-term growth potential.

We design and manufacture advanced specialty vehicles—including fire, ambulance, and recreational vehicles—alongside waste collection vehicles, materials processing machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, and equipment for the electric utility industry. Through our global dealer, parts and service network and true value-creating digital solutions, we deliver best-in-class lifecycle support, helping customers maximize return on investment.

With a strong manufacturing footprint in the United States and operations across Europe, India, and Asia Pacific, Terex combines global reach with local expertise to capture opportunities worldwide. Our strategy is clear: exceed customer expectations, invest in innovation, leverage our diversified portfolio, and deliver consistent, profitable growth for our shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.terex.com.

Contact

Derek Everitt
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
203-216-8524

