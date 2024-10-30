Terex Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Sales of $1.2 billion and operating margin of 10.1% and 10.5% as adjusted 1

EPS of $1.31 and adjusted 1 EPS of $1.46

Return on invested capital of 23.7%

Full-year adjusted1 EPS outlook of $5.85 to $6.25

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), a global industrial equipment manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms, and equipment for the electric utility industry, today announced its results for the third quarter 2024.

CEO Commentary

"The Terex team adapted quickly to in-quarter industry channel adjustments and executed at a high level throughout the third quarter," said Simon Meester, Terex President and Chief Executive Officer. "In early October, we completed the acquisition of Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") strengthening our portfolio and leveraging our operating system to drive sustainable, accelerated long-term growth. ESG adds a non-cyclical, financially accretive, and market-leading business to Terex's portfolio with tangible synergies in the fast-growing waste and recycling end market."

Third Quarter Operational and Financial Highlights

Net sales of $1.2 billion were 6% lower than the third quarter of 2023, resulting from declines in Material Processing ("MP"), partially offset by modest growth in Aerial Work Platforms ("AWP").

were 6% lower than the third quarter of 2023, resulting from declines in Material Processing ("MP"), partially offset by modest growth in Aerial Work Platforms ("AWP"). Income from operations was $122 million , or 10.1% of net sales, compared to $163 million , or 12.6% of net sales, during the prior year 2 . Adjusted 1 income from operations was $127 million , or 10.5% of net sales for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year change was primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable geographic and product mix.

, or 10.1% of net sales, compared to , or 12.6% of net sales, during the prior year . Adjusted income from operations was , or 10.5% of net sales for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year change was primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable geographic and product mix. Income from continuing operations was $88 million , or $1.31 per share, compared to $119 million , or $1.75 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted 1 income from continuing operations was $98 million , or $1.46 per share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $117 million , or $1.72 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

, or per share, compared to , or per share, in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from continuing operations was , or per share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to , or per share, in the third quarter of 2023. Return on invested capital of 23.7% continues to significantly exceed our cost of capital.

Business Segment Review

Materials Processing

Net sales of $444 million were down $97 million year-over-year, resulting from channel adjustments and lower end-market demand in certain areas.

were down year-over-year, resulting from channel adjustments and lower end-market demand in certain areas. Income from operations was $56 million , or 12.6% of net sales, compared to $92 million , or 17.0% of net sales, in the prior year2. Adjusted1 income from operations was $59 million , or 13.3% of net sales for the third quarter of 2024. The change was primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable product and geographic mix. The team continues to execute cost reduction actions and align production plans with market requirements.

Aerial Work Platforms

Net sales of $769 million were up 2.4% year-over-year or $18 million . During the third quarter, customers adjusted delivery schedules to align with fleet productivity and shorter equipment lead times.

were up 2.4% year-over-year or . During the third quarter, customers adjusted delivery schedules to align with fleet productivity and shorter equipment lead times. Income from operations of $83 million , or 10.8% of net sales, was down from $93 million , or 12.4% of net sales, in the prior year2. Adjusted1 income from operations was $85 million , or 11.1% of net sales for the third quarter of 2024. The change resulted from unfavorable product mix and higher freight costs. The team continues to execute cost reduction actions and align production plans with market requirements.

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024 , the Company had liquidity (cash and availability under our revolving line of credit) of $952 million and net leverage of 0.4x.

, the Company had liquidity (cash and availability under our revolving line of credit) of and net leverage of 0.4x. Terex deployed $29 million for capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2024 to support business growth and operational improvements.

for capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2024 to support business growth and operational improvements. Through September 30, 2024 , Terex has returned $66 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

, Terex has returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. On October 8, 2024 , the Company completed the acquisition of ESG, which was funded with a combination of 6.25% Senior Notes, term loan borrowings, and cash on hand. The Company expects net leverage to be approximately 2.5x for the year ended December 31, 2024 .

CFO Commentary

"Our Q3 results reflect lower than expected volume in the quarter. We continue to take action to reduce costs and align production with demand," commented Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "I am very pleased that our future financial results will enjoy the accretive addition of ESG, reducing our cyclicality going forward. I am also pleased with the results of our ESG acquisition-related funding actions. We maintain a strong and agile balance sheet that will continue to enable us to fund strategic growth initiatives, and return capital to shareholders."

Full-Year 2024 Outlook

(in millions, except per share data)

Terex Adjusted Outlook3 Net Sales $5.0 - $5.2 billion Operating Margin 11.4% - 11.7% EBITDA $635 - $670 Interest / Other Expense ~$90 Tax Rate ~19% EPS $5.85 - $6.25 Share Count ~68 Depreciation / Amortization ~$65 Free Cash Flow4 ~$200 Corp & Other OP ~($70)



Terex Outlook includes ESG post October 8, 2024 close contribution of ~$200M sales, ~18.5% operating margin, and $40M EBITDA.

Segment Adjusted Outlook5

Net Sales Operating Margin1 Materials Processing ~$1.9 billion 14.1% - 14.3% AWP ~$3.0 billion 11.5% - 11.8%



Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items

Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. A comprehensive review of the quarterly financial performance is contained in the presentation that will accompany the Company's earnings conference call.

In this press release, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional analytical tools which are useful in evaluating our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying businesses because they (i) provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding impact of one-time items and other items affecting comparability between periods, (ii) permit investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our core operating performance across periods, and (iii) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating our financial results. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Glossary at the end of this press release contains further details about this subject.

Conference call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to review the financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Simon A. Meester, President and CEO, and Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A simultaneous webcast of this call can be accessed at https://investors.terex.com . Participants are encouraged to access the call 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The call will also be archived in the Event Archive at https://investors.terex.com .

1 Refer to the Glossary for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation. 2 No adjustments applicable for prior year figures. 3 Includes the impact of ESG post October 8, 2024 close. Excludes the impact of future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and other unusual items. 4 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets: ~$125 million. 5 Excludes the impact of future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and other unusual items.





About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global industrial equipment manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. We design, build, and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management, construction, waste and recycling, and the entertainment industry. We provide best-in-class lifecycle support to our customers through our global parts and services organization, and offer complementary digital solutions, designed to help our customers maximize their return on their investment. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold worldwide.

TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 1,212

$ 1,290

$ 3,886

$ 3,929 Cost of goods sold

(967)



(998)



(3,015)



(3,015) Gross profit

245



292



871



914 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(123)



(129)



(398)



(393) Income (loss) from operations

122



163



473



521 Other income (expense)





















Interest income

3



2



9



5 Interest expense

(13)



(17)



(44)



(47) Other income (expense) – net

(13)



1



(28)



(5) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

99



149



410



474 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(11)



(30)



(73)



(85) Income (loss) from continuing operations

88



119



337



389 Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax

—



—



—



2 Net income (loss) $ 88

$ 119

$ 337

$ 391 Basic earnings (loss) per Share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.32

$ 1.77

$ 5.03

$ 5.75 Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations – net of tax

—



—



—



0.04 Net income (loss) $ 1.32

$ 1.77

$ 5.03

$ 5.79 Diluted earnings (loss) per Share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.31

$ 1.75

$ 4.98

$ 5.69 Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations – net of tax

—



—



—



0.03 Net income (loss) $ 1.31

$ 1.75

$ 4.98

$ 5.72 Weighted average number of shares outstanding in per share calculation





















Basic

66.9



67.4



67.0



67.6 Diluted

67.4



68.2



67.7



68.4

TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in millions, except par value)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 352

$ 371 Other current assets

2,029



1,874 Total current assets

2,381



2,245 Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment – net

602



570 Other non-current assets

798



800 Total non-current assets

1,400



1,370 Total assets $ 3,781

$ 3,615











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ 4

$ 3 Other current liabilities

992



1,116 Total current liabilities

996



1,119 Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt, less current portion

624



620 Other non-current liabilities

204



204 Total non-current liabilities

828



824 Total liabilities

1,824



1,943











Total stockholders' equity

1,957



1,672 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,781

$ 3,615













TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Operating Activities







Net income (loss) $ 337

$ 391

Depreciation and amortization

45



37

Changes in operating assets and liabilities and non-cash charges

(233)



(159)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

149



269

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures

(88)



(72)

Other investing activities, net

8



18

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(80)



(54)

Financing Activities











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(88)



(161)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

0



(6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(19)



48

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

371



304

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 352

$ 352

















TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT RESULTS DISCLOSURE (unaudited) (in millions)



Q3

Year to Date

2024 2023

2024 2023





% of



% of





% of



% of Net Sales Net Sales

Net Sales Net Sales Consolidated

























Net sales $ 1,212

$ 1,290



$ 3,886

$ 3,929

Income from operations $ 122 10.1 % $ 163 12.6 %

$ 473 12.2 % $ 521 13.3 %



























MP

























Net sales $ 444

$ 541



$ 1,463

$ 1,672

Income from operations $ 56 12.6 % $ 92 17.0 %

$ 205 14.0 % $ 275 16.4 %



























AWP

























Net sales $ 769

$ 751



$ 2,423

$ 2,262

Income from operations $ 83 10.8 % $ 93 12.4 %

$ 324 13.4 % $ 310 13.7 %



























Corp and Other / Eliminations

























Net sales $ (1)

$ (2)



$ —

$ (5)

Loss from operations $ (17) * $ (22) *

$ (56) * $ (64) * * Not a meaningful percentage































GLOSSARY

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Terex believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. Management of Terex uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets.

The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in millions of U.S. dollars (except share data and percentages), and are as of or for the period ended September 30, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

2024 Outlook

The Company's 2024 outlook for earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes potential future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, and other unusual items. The Company is not able to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the exact timing and impact of such items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full-year 2024 GAAP financial results. This forward looking information provides guidance to investors about the Company's EPS expectations excluding unusual items that the Company does not believe is reflective of its ongoing operations.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings, before interest, other non-operating income (loss), income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates this by subtracting the following items from Net income (loss): (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax; and (Income) loss from discontinued operations – net of tax. Then adds the Provision for (benefit from) income taxes; Interest & Other (Income) Expense; the Depreciation and Amortization amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less amortization of debt issuance costs that are recorded in Interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus certain SG&A and other income/expenses.

The Company believes that disclosure of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will be helpful to those reviewing its performance, as EBITDA provides information on its ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

LTM Ended September 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 88

$ 464 (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations - net of tax —

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations 88

465 Interest & Other (Income) Expense 23

74 Income Taxes 11

50 Income (loss) from operations 122

589 Depreciation 14

59 Amortization 1

4 Non-Cash Interest Costs (1)

(2) EBITDA $ 136

$ 650 Accelerated Vesting / Severance 5

25 Other —

4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 141

$ 679







Net sales $ 1,212

5,109 EBITDA Margin % 11.2 %

12.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.6 %

13.3 %













Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

LTM Ended

September 30, 2024 EBITDA

$ 136 11.2 %

$ 650 12.7 % MP Adjustments

3 0.2 %

10 0.2 % AWP Adjustments

2 0.2 %

5 0.1 % Corporate & Other Adjustments

— — %

14 0.3 % Adjusted consolidated EBITDA

$ 141 11.6 %

$ 679 13.3 %



Free Cash Flow

The Company calculates a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets. The Company believes that this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations. The following table reconciles Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow (in millions):









Year Ending December 31, 2024

Outlook Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$ 325 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets





(125) Free cash flow (use)





$ 200



Note: 2024 Outlook free cash flow represents the mid-point of the range



Net Leverage

The Company calculates a non-GAAP measure of net leverage. The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by adjusted last twelve months (LTM) EBITDA. The Company believes that this measure reflects its ability to cover its net debt obligations with results from core operations. Amounts described below are reported in millions, except net leverage.



September 30, 2024 Net Debt $ 276 Divided by: Adjusted LTM EBITDA 679 Net Leverage 0.4x



Debt & Net Debt

Debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion plus debt from liabilities held for sale. Net Debt is calculated as Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, including amounts in assets held for sale. These measures aid in the evaluation of the Company's financial condition.







September 30, 2024 Long-term debt, less current portion



$ 624 Current portion of long-term debt



$ 4 Debt



$ 628 Less: Cash and cash equivalents



$ (352) Net Debt



$ 276











ROIC

ROIC and other Non-GAAP Measures (as calculated below) assist in showing how effectively we utilize capital invested in our operations. ROIC is determined by dividing the sum of NOPAT for each of the previous four quarters by the average of Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity for the previous five quarters. NOPAT for each quarter is calculated by multiplying Income (loss) from operations by one minus the annualized effective tax rate as adjusted. Debt is calculated using amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion. We calculate ROIC using the last four quarters' NOPAT as this represents the most recent 12-month period at any given point of determination. In order for the denominator of the ROIC ratio to properly match the operational period reflected in the numerator, we include the average of five quarters' ending balance sheet amounts so that the denominator includes the average of the opening through ending balances (on a quarterly basis) thereby providing, over the same time period as the numerator, four quarters of average invested capital.

In the calculation of ROIC, we adjust the annualized effective tax rate to reflect management's expectation of the full-year effective tax rate and amortize the one-time tax benefit derived from recording of a deferred tax asset in relation to our Swiss operations in 2023 to create a measure that is more useful to understanding our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying business as shown in the tables below. Our management and Board of Directors use ROIC as one measure to assess operational performance, including in connection with certain compensation programs. We use ROIC as a metric because we believe it measures how effectively we invest our capital and provides a better measure to compare ourselves to peer companies to assist in assessing how we drive operational improvement. We believe ROIC measures return on the amount of capital invested in our businesses and is an accurate and descriptive measure of our performance. We also believe adding Debt less Cash and cash equivalents to Stockholders' equity provides a better comparison across similar businesses regarding total capitalization, and ROIC highlights the level of value creation as a percentage of capital invested. As the tables below show, our ROIC at September 30, 2024 was 23.7%.

Q3 2024

Amounts described below are reported in millions, except for the annualized effective tax rate as adjusted. Amounts are as of and for the three months ended for the periods referenced in the tables below.



Sep '24 Jun '24 Mar '24 Dec '23 Sep '23 Annualized effective tax rate as adjusted(1) 17.3 % 17.3 % 17.3 % 18.2 %

Income (loss) from operations $ 122 $ 193 $ 158 $ 116

Multiplied by: 1 minus annualized effective tax rate 82.7 % 82.7 % 82.7 % 81.8 %

Net operating income (loss) after tax $ 101 $ 160 $ 131 $ 95

Debt $ 628 $ 666 $ 724 $ 623 $ 709 Less: Cash and cash equivalents $ (352) $ (319) $ (365) $ (371) $ (352) Debt less Cash and cash equivalents $ 276 $ 347 $ 359 $ 252 $ 357 Stockholders' equity $ 1,957 $ 1,824 $ 1,732 $ 1,672 $ 1,496 Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity $ 2,233 $ 2,171 $ 2,091 $ 1,924 $ 1,853



(1) The annualized effective tax rate for Dec '23 period represents the adjusted full-year 2023 effective tax rate.

September 30, 2024 ROIC 23.7 % NOPAT as adjusted (last 4 quarters) $ 487 Average Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders'

equity (5 quarters) $ 2,054













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Income (loss) from

continuing operations

before income taxes (Provision for)

benefit from

income taxes Income tax

rate Reconciliation of annualized effective tax rate:





As reported $ 410 $ (73) 17.8 % Effect of adjustments:





Tax related to full-year effective tax rate expectation — (5)

Tax related to Swiss deferred tax asset — 7

As adjusted $ 410 $ (71) 17.3 %



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Q3 2024



Q3 2024 GAAP Accelerated

Vesting /

Severance Deal

Related Mark-to-

Market Q3 2024 Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 1,212 — — — $ 1,212 Gross Profit

245 4 — —

249 % of Sales

20.2 %







20.5 % SG&A

(123) 1 — —

(122) % of Sales

(10.1 %)







(10.1 %) Income (Loss) from Operations

122 5 — —

127 Operating Margin

10.1 %







10.5 % Net Interest (Expense)

(10) — — —

(10) Other (Expense)

(13) — 8 —

(5) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes

99 5 8 —

112 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes

(11) (1) (2) —

(14) Effective Tax Rate

11.1 %







12.5 % Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 88 4 6 – $ 98 Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 1.31 0.06 0.09 – $ 1.46

















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: YTD Q3 2024



YTD Q3 2024 GAAP Accelerated

Vesting /

Severance Deal

Related Mark-to-

Market YTD Q3 2024 Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 3,886 — — — $ 3,886 Gross Profit

871 5 — —

876 % of Sales

22.4 %







22.5 % SG&A

(398) 6 — —

(392) % of Sales

(10.2 %)







(10.1 %) Income (Loss) from Operations

473 11 — —

484 Operating Margin

12.2 %







12.5 % Net Interest (Expense)

(35) — — —

(35) Other (Expense)

(28) — 10 9

(9) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes

410 11 10 9

440 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes

(73) (2) (2) (3)

(80) Effective Tax Rate

17.8 %







18.2 % Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 337 9 8 6 $ 360 Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 4.98 0.13 0.12 0.09 $ 5.32

















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Q3 2023



Q3 2023 GAAP Accelerated

Vesting /

Severance Deal

Related Mark-to-

Market Q3 2023 Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 1,290 — — — $ 1,290 Gross Profit

292 — — —

292 % of Sales

22.6 %







22.6 % SG&A

(129) — — —

(129) % of Sales

(10.0 %)







(10.0 %) Income (Loss) from Operations

163 — — —

163 Operating Margin

12.6 %







12.6 % Net Interest (Expense)

(15) — — —

(15) Other (Expense)

1 — — (2)

(1) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes

149 — — (2)

147 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes

(30) — — —

(30) Effective Tax Rate

20.0 %







20.4 % Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 119 – – (2) $ 117 Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 1.75 – – (0.03) $ 1.72

































GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: YTD Q3 2023



YTD Q3 2023 GAAP Mark-to-

Market OKC Sale

Gain YTD Q3 2023 Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 3,929 — — $ 3,929 Gross Profit

914 — —

914 % of Sales

23.3 %





23.3 % SG&A

(393) — (2)

(395) % of Sales

(10.0 %)





(10.1 %) Income (Loss) from Operations

521 — (2)

519 Operating Margin

13.3 %





13.2 % Net Interest (Expense)

(42) — —

(42) Other (Expense)

(5) (1) —

(6) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes

474 (1) (2)

471 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes

(85) — 1

(84) Effective Tax Rate

18.0 %





17.8 % Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 389 (1) (1) $ 387 Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 5.69 (0.01) (0.01) $ 5.67



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Consolidated operating income (GAAP) $ 122 10.1 % $ 473 12.2 % MP Adjustments

3 0.3 %

4 0.1 % AWP Adjustments

2 0.1 %

3 0.1 % Corporate & Other Adjustments

— — %

4 0.1 % Adjusted consolidated operating income (non-GAAP)

127 10.5 %

484 12.5 %













Consolidated operating income (GAAP) $ 122 10.1 % $ 473 12.2 % Accelerated Vesting / Severance

5 0.4 %

11 0.3 % Adjusted consolidated operating income (non-GAAP)

127 10.5 %

484 12.5 %















