Terex Scores 100 on the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

"We are delighted that Terex has been awarded a 100 score in our first-ever Equality Index Review," said Gabrielle Tilley, Senior Director, Global Inclusion and Culture. "This is recognition of the important work our DEI team is doing, along with the leaders of our LGBTQ+ Pride and other affinity groups. As a first-year applicant, Terex documented a range of criteria used to evaluate companies and their commitment to equality. I would like to thank all the team members for the support and time they dedicated to discussing, researching, and updating the required documentation."

"We are thrilled with the strides we've made in fostering inclusion, but we recognize that our journey is far from over," said Amy George, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer. "This award recognizes our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace where every team member feels safe, supported and valued."

Below are some of the highlights that contributed to Terex's 100 score:

Inclusive benefits and non-discrimination policies

Recruiting with specific efforts to reach the LGBTQ+ community

Addition of personal pronouns in Team Member Central

Inclusion of intersectionality in team member training

Participation in three community pride events and multiple social media posts supporting LGBTQ+ events

The current CEI rating criteria has four key pillars:

Nondiscrimination policies across business entities Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families Supporting an inclusive culture Corporate social responsibility

A 100 rating on the index can benefit Terex by attracting top LGBTQ+ and ally talent, as well as customers and investors who recognize the value a company receives from fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Index recognition affirms Terex as a socially responsible and ethical organization committed to equality and diversity. This, in turn, can lead to increased team member morale and engagement, improved brand loyalty, and long-term business success.

You can learn about the Corporate Equality Index on the HRC site.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support.

Contact Information

Investors: Paretosh Misra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 203-604-3977

Email: [email protected]

Communications: William Adler

Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 203-767-8001

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation