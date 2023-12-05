Terex Scores 100 on the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

News provided by

Terex Corporation

05 Dec, 2023, 16:11 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced that the Company has received the "Equality 100 Award" from the 2023-2024 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ team members across the United States.

"We are delighted that Terex has been awarded a 100 score in our first-ever Equality Index Review," said Gabrielle Tilley, Senior Director, Global Inclusion and Culture. "This is recognition of the important work our DEI team is doing, along with the leaders of our LGBTQ+ Pride and other affinity groups. As a first-year applicant, Terex documented a range of criteria used to evaluate companies and their commitment to equality. I would like to thank all the team members for the support and time they dedicated to discussing, researching, and updating the required documentation."

"We are thrilled with the strides we've made in fostering inclusion, but we recognize that our journey is far from over," said Amy George, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer. "This award recognizes our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace where every team member feels safe, supported and valued."

Below are some of the highlights that contributed to Terex's 100 score:

  • Inclusive benefits and non-discrimination policies
  • Recruiting with specific efforts to reach the LGBTQ+ community
  • Addition of personal pronouns in Team Member Central
  • Inclusion of intersectionality in team member training
  • Participation in three community pride events and multiple social media posts supporting LGBTQ+ events

The current CEI rating criteria has four key pillars:

  1. Nondiscrimination policies across business entities
  2. Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
  3. Supporting an inclusive culture
  4. Corporate social responsibility

A 100 rating on the index can benefit Terex by attracting top LGBTQ+ and ally talent, as well as customers and investors who recognize the value a company receives from fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Index recognition affirms Terex as a socially responsible and ethical organization committed to equality and diversity. This, in turn, can lead to increased team member morale and engagement, improved brand loyalty, and long-term business success.

You can learn about the Corporate Equality Index on the HRC site.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support.

Contact Information

Investors: Paretosh Misra
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: 203-604-3977 
Email: [email protected]

Communications: William Adler
Director of Corporate Communications
Phone: 203-767-8001
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation

Also from this source

Terex Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Terex Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced its results for the third quarter 2023. CEO Commentary "We demonstrated strong execution in the third...
Terex Releases its 2023 Sustainability Report

Terex Releases its 2023 Sustainability Report

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report, the Company's fourth annual report. In the 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.