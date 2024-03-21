TERMINIX® IS NAMED THE OFFICIAL PEST CONTROL PARTNER OF THE UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

The Multi-Year Deal will Support both Men's Professional Leagues and all Pre-Professional USL Properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminix®, a Rentokil Terminix company, is thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership with the United Soccer League (USL), reinforcing its commitment to supporting communities and protecting what matters most, consumers and sports fans alike, whether in the stadium or in the home. The sponsorship will cover multiple leagues within the USL organization, including the USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two, USL W League, USL Youth and USL Academy.

As a leading provider of pest control services in North America, Terminix is delighted to align its brand with the United Soccer League, the largest professional soccer league in North America. The partnership signifies Terminix's dedication to enhancing the fan experience and contributing to the vibrancy of local communities through a shared appreciation for this sport.

This partnership centers on a shared commitment to supporting communities and protecting what matters most.

"This partnership with the USL is the 'hat-trick' of business partnerships for our brand," said Mark Reader, Chief Marketing Officer for Rentokil Terminix. "The passion these fans have for their team is the same passion we have for our customers. We share the same dedication to all-star level training for the professionals that make up our organizations, and we are both committed to investing in the communities we serve. We see this as an opportunity to gain an even deeper connection with local demographics and we could not be more excited."

Through this collaboration, Terminix will engage with soccer enthusiasts on a deeper level, serving as the presenting partner for the USL Kickoff, Save of the Week and Playoffs for multiple USL leagues, including the USL Championship. Additional season-long, multi-channel in-stadium activations will be incorporated into hundreds of matches nationwide.

"This partnership centers on a shared commitment to supporting communities and protecting what matters most, whether in the stadium or in the home." said Josh Keller, USL Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "From the season opener to the final match, Terminix will be front and center throughout the year, helping to provide memorable experiences for millions of USL fans across the country."

Whether on the field or at home, Terminix and the USL are committed to helping you 'defend your home turf'. To learn more about Terminix please visit: https://www.terminix.com/ , or to learn more about the USL please visit: https://www.uslsoccer.com/ .

About Rentokil Terminix

Rentokil Terminix is the leading provider of residential and commercial services in North America. The company provides health, hygiene, and environment services, and pest management services, including protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., the company is part of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO), one of the largest business services companies in the world. To learn more, visit

EnhancedPestControl.com , or linkedin.com/company/rentokilterminix.

About USL

Impacting more than 200 communities, the United Soccer League (USL) is the largest professional soccer organization in North America. The USL is the first and only soccer organization in the United States to build a youth-to-professional pathway for both women and men within one ecosystem. That structure includes three professional leagues: USL Championship (men), USL League One (men) and USL Super League (women), which begins in August 2024.

