Ternium inaugurates BRL 260 million school with the presence of President Lula

Part of a global education network of the Techint Group, Roberto Rocca Technical School is in Santa Cruz (RJ) and has scholarships to all students

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated this Friday (6) in the inauguration ceremony of the Roberto Rocca Technical School, accompanied by the president of the Techint Group, Paolo Rocca, and the CEO of Ternium, Máximo Vedoya. Built by the Ternium steel mill in Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, the private and social initiative of the Techint Group offers Technical High School exclusively for young people in the region, with training in Electromechanics and Mechatronics. The facility was built with a private investment of BRL 260 million.

In addition to the President of the Republic, other authorities participated in the agenda, such as the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. The school's construction began in 2023 and currently the facility already has 384 students in training. In 2027, with full capacity served, there will be 576 high school students. Everyone has scholarships, reinforcing the company's commitment to integrating the community with industry.

"It was very significant to receive President Lula at the inauguration of our Roberto Rocca Technical School in Santa Cruz, where we have an industrial center that employs 8,000 people and produces competitive steel for Brazil and the world. We invest in technical education because we believe in the central role of the industry in the economic and social development of the Brazil and all the countries where we operate," said the president of the Techint Group, Paolo Rocca.

President Lula spoke about the importance of private investments in education for the development of Brazil. "I want Brazilian businessmen to learn a lesson. This school is not to teach people just to work for them; it is to ensure the future of the community. Investing in education is necessary, it is not a deficit. You are investing in the future of your company, your professionals and the country," he highlighted in a message to businessmen.

The initiative of Ternium and the Techint Group allows training in key areas of the industry for young people from the neighborhoods of Santa Cruz, Paciência, Sepetiba and Itaguaí, regions among the most populous and with the lowest social development index in the state of Rio. The school has 9,000 square meters of structure, 18 laboratories, state-of-the-art equipment, and a pedagogical proposal that integrates theory and practice.

Ternium is one of the largest steel producers in Latin America and, together with the Techint Group, has already invested more than BRL 25 billion in Brazil.

Press Contact:

Mayara Barcellos (FSB)

[email protected]

+55 21 98119-0366

SOURCE Ternium Brasil