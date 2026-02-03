Terra Delyssa Launches Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Refill Pouch at The Fresh Market, Offering a Complete Refill Ecosystem

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHO America, proud home of Terra Delyssa, the leading single-origin, fully traceable olive oil, announces the launch of its Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Refill Pouch at The Fresh Market, now available alongside Terra Delyssa's signature dark glass bottle.

Responding to consumer demand to reuse their Terra Delyssa glass bottle, the refill pouch offers a simple, mess-free way to refill while lowering environmental impact—bringing sustainability and premium olive oil together in one complete system.

This dual-format offering introduces a complete refill ecosystem—allowing shoppers to enjoy premium organic extra virgin olive oil in a reusable glass bottle, then conveniently replenish it using Terra Delyssa's refill pouch. Designed to fit perfectly with Terra Delyssa glass bottles, the pouch requires no funnel and no extra tools, making refilling simple and mess-free.

The refill pouch uses 96% less packaging by weight and delivers a 60% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional glass packaging, without compromising olive oil quality. The opaque, food-grade material protects the oil from light exposure while preserving the same award-winning taste, low acidity, and full traceability Terra Delyssa is known for.

"This innovation started with our consumers," said Wajih Rekik, CEO of CHO America. "They told us they loved our olive oil and our glass bottle—and they wanted a way to keep using it, not throw it away. The refill pouch is our answer: it lets people reuse their Terra Delyssa bottle, reduce packaging waste and carbon impact, and still enjoy the same organic, single-origin extra virgin olive oil they trust."

Already recognized as Product of the Year in France, Terra Delyssa's refill format has proven consumer appeal in Europe and marks another milestone in the brand's sustainability roadmap toward net zero by 2040.

The Terra Delyssa Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil glass bottle and refill pouch are now available at The Fresh Market locations.

About CHO America: CHO America, the parent company of Terra Delyssa, Moresh, Origin 846, and BULK by CHO, leads in quality and sustainability in the olive oil market. Terra Delyssa, one of the fastest-growing olive oil brand in North America, is known for its award-winning flavor with over 40 medals in the last two years. Distributed in North America and 42 countries around the world, Terra Delyssa represents CHO's commitment to excellence. For more information, visit www.terradelyssa.com or www.cho-america.com

SOURCE CHO America