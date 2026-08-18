Terra Dotta Brings Trusted AI to Study Abroad Advising

New Study Abroad AI Advisor Agent Helps Universities Scale Initial Advising, Simplify Student Program Discovery and Deliver Institution-Approved Answers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Dotta, the trusted leader in global engagement technology for higher education, today announced its new Study Abroad AI Advisor Agent, an institution-controlled AI assistant that helps students discover programs, receive personalized guidance and navigate the study abroad journey with confidence.

The solution comes as student demand for study abroad continues to grow. Terra Dotta's 2026 Voice of the Students survey found that 73% of U.S. college students plan to study abroad, and students increasingly expect personalized guidance, transparent information, and timely support throughout the decision-making process.

More than two dozen institutions are now using the Study Abroad AI Advisor Agent to deliver conversational guidance grounded in their school's unique study abroad content, policies and program data. The solution allows global offices to upload documents, configure accessible data and tailor responses to reflect the institution's distinct voice and advising philosophy.

"Students expect answers immediately—but institutions need confidence that the answers are accurate, personalized, and aligned with their programs," said David Nelson, Terra Dotta's Director of Study Abroad. "The Study Abroad AI Advisor Agent combines the speed of AI with the trust and institutional expertise that only universities can provide."

Unlike generic AI chatbots, Terra Dotta's Study Abroad AI Advisor Agent reasons across an institution's own program information to answer complex questions, compare study abroad options and provide personalized recommendations.

Key capabilities include:

Contextual program discovery to answer questions such as "What engineering programs are available in Germany?" or "Which programs allow me to take ED199?"

to answer questions such as or Advanced reasoning across academic requirements, schedules, costs, and program options helps students identify best-fit experiences.

across academic requirements, schedules, costs, and program options helps students identify best-fit experiences. Student guidance answers practical travel and preparation questions before departure.

answers practical travel and preparation questions before departure. AI-powered content creation helps generate emails, program summaries and outreach tailored to students, faculty and campus stakeholders, e.g., freshmen, department directors, honors students, etc.

helps generate emails, program summaries and outreach tailored to students, faculty and campus stakeholders, e.g., freshmen, department directors, honors students, etc. Institution-controlled AI enables universities to upload documents, define instructions and determine exactly what information the AI can access and communicate.

"AI should strengthen—not replace—the relationship between students and advisors," added Nelson. "Our goal is to help institutions extend their expertise, reduce repetitive inquiries, and connect more students with life-changing global experiences."

Terra Dotta is hosting a webinar about the solution: "AI in Education Abroad: From Experiments to Operating Model" on Thurs., August 20, 2026, at 3 pm ET.

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at www.terradotta.com.

SOURCE Terra Dotta