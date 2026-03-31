Terra Dotta Debuts SEVIS Coordinator as a Service

Successful Cal State LA Implementation Accelerates Document Processing as Institutions Balance Reporting Requirements and Constrained Resources

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As international education offices face mounting compliance requirements and tightening budgets, Terra Dotta, the leader in global engagement technology for higher education, today introduced SEVIS Coordinator as a Service, a first-of-its-kind supplemental visa compliance services solution to help colleges and universities maintain accurate, timely SEVIS administration.

The International Student & Scholar Services office at California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) was the first to adopt the new offering in response to staff turnover and a period of constrained hiring.

"Like many institutions, our office has had to adapt to changing resources while responding to increasing demand," says Matthew Walters, Director of the International Programs Office at Cal State LA. "When the opportunity came to implement SEVIS Coordinator as a Service, we saw it as meaningful additional support for both our staff and our students. The benefits were clear right away."

Cal State LA can now create timely SEVIS records with 100% accuracy and reduce lag time from admission to I-20 issuance. By handling many of the administrative compliance responsibilities traditionally assigned to in-house coordinators, the SEVIS Coordinator as a Service allows institutions to reallocate limited staff toward student-facing advising and engagement.

"International education offices face high student-to-staff ratios and daunting rates of turnover and are being asked to do more with less, all while compliance expectations continue to intensify," said Ben Psillas, CEO at Terra Dotta. "SEVIS Coordinator as a Service gives institutions a scalable way to protect compliance, stabilize operations, and refocus their teams on what matters most—supporting international students."

SEVIS Coordinator as a Service is currently available as part of Terra Dotta's ISSS platform and pairs purpose-built technology with experienced compliance professionals. The service is designed to help small and mid-sized international education offices manage critical SEVIS reporting responsibilities, reduce risk and deliver the insights SIOs and other international education leaders need to operate at scale.

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at www.terradotta.com.

SOURCE Terra Dotta