Study Abroad Interest Remains Strong Among U.S. Students, but Cost Pressures and Global Conflict Threaten Participation, Terra Dotta Survey Finds

New 2026 data highlights sustained demand for global experiences alongside rising expectations for affordability, safety communication and personalized program guidance

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement technology provider for higher education, today announced the results of its fifth annual study abroad survey, Voice of the Students, offering new insights into how U.S. college students are evaluating international education opportunities in 2026.

Interest in study abroad remains strong with 73% of students planning to participate, reinforcing its role as a highly valued student experience. Students continue to view these programs as more than academic enrichment—seeing study abroad as a transformative opportunity to build independence, adaptability, and global perspective. Europe is still the top destination with Spain surpassing previous leaders U.K. and Italy.

"Study abroad is one of the most impactful experiences institutions can offer but students are approaching their decisions with greater scrutiny, balancing aspiration with real-world considerations," said David Nelson, Terra Dotta's Director of Study Abroad. "Students are highly motivated, so institutions that remove friction—whether through clearer costs, stronger safety communication, or more personalized program pathways—will be better positioned to turn interest into participation."

Global Conflict Reshapes How Students Assess Risk

With heightened attention on global conflicts in the Middle East, geopolitical uncertainty is now a central factor in study abroad decision-making. Four out of five students report that global conflicts influence where—and whether—they choose to study abroad. Students say the top ways institutions can help ease worries are real-time travel advisories, clearly defined safety protocols, and contingency planning. Institutions that communicate proactively and provide visible support systems are better positioned to build student and family confidence.

Cost Endures as Barrier to Participation

Financial considerations continue to limit study abroad accessibility with 71% of students citing cost as a key obstacle shaping participation and program decisions. As half of students estimate study abroad will cost over $10,000, and nearly three-quarters plan to tap into financial aid and scholarships, students are increasingly seeking greater transparency into total program costs—highlighting an opportunity to simplify pricing and clearly communicate value.

Personal Growth Drives Interest, but Guidance Gaps Persist

Students are primarily motivated by the personal growth benefits of study abroad, including one-third who say cultural immersion and expanded worldview messaging resonates more strongly than career-focused outcomes. While most students are planning a semester-long program, demand for internship opportunities abroad is rising, with one-third of students expressing interest, a 50% increase year over year. At the same time, more than half of students are seeking more personalized guidance from institutions—particularly programs aligned to their academic major and easier course equivalencies.

Study Abroad Impacts Enrollment Decisions

Interest in study abroad emerges early in the student journey, with 44% of students saying study abroad offerings influenced their college choice, noting its role in engagement as well as enrollment. Students rely heavily on university websites and peer recommendations to explore programs, underscoring the importance of clear, accessible information and authentic student perspectives in program marketing.

"Students are motivated to study abroad—and they see real value in doing so––but the findings point to a clear opportunity for institutions to turn strong student intent into sustained participation," added Nelson. "Reducing barriers and expanding access to global experiences will also strengthen institutional competitiveness in an evolving enrollment landscape."

Study Methodology

Findings from Terra Dotta's fifth annual Study Abroad Survey: Voice of the Students are based on an online survey conducted by Thrive Analytics. Data was collected in Q1 2026 from 275 U.S. college students enrolled in public and private institutions.

To learn more and access the full report, visit https://www.terradotta.com/the-voice-of-the-students-study-abroad-2026/.

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at www.terradotta.com.

SOURCE Terra Dotta