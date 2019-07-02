Terra Drone invests in RoNik Inspectioneering to grow confined space inspection portfolio in the process industry

RoNik comes with a long history of providing inspection services to oil and gas, petrochemical, and food and beverage companies in Europe. It has performed more than 200 inspections till date and counts global major oil and gas companies among its clients. (See its inspection processes: https://vimeo.com/290357142 ) Earlier this year, RoNik won the Drone Hero Europe 2019 contest which was organized by the European UAV Knowledge Area (EUKA). Terra Drone is known to invest in technology companies that offer differentiated unmanned solutions to users and RoNik fits this bill perfectly.

RoNik has carved a unique niche in the industry by developing a propriety UT technology which makes ultrasonic thickness testing at hard-to-reach indoor places extremely easy. The use of drones for tank inspections not only eliminates the need to put humans in dangerous places, but it also reduces the time taken for inspection by 40% to 60%. The data captured by RoNik's patented UT drones is shared in the form of innovative cloud-based 3D models. These reports are fully compliant with storage tank industry inspection standards such as API-653 and EEMUA 159.

Toru Tokushige, CEO, Terra Drone Corporation, says, "Oil and gas companies are fast realizing how drones can be used to improve plant operation rates, save time, and reduce costs. By incorporating RoNik's proven and reliable nondestructive testing technologies to the solution set we offer via Terra Drone's global network of more than 25 countries, we will be able to cater to oil and gas companies in all parts of the world."

Terra Drone will continue to invest in world's leading companies with cutting-edge technology.

For more information, contact:

Terra Drone Co.

Tel: +81(0)3-6319-7193

Email: info.en@terra-drone.co.jp

Terra Drone Website: https://www.terra-drone.net/global/

SOURCE Terra Drone Corporation