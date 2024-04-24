Terra Drone, Unifly, and Aloft Launch UTM Development for AAM Targeting Global Markets

TOKYO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Drone Corporation, a leading drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technology provider headquartered in Japan, announced today the launch of joint development with its Group companies Unifly NV ("Unifly") and Aloft Technologies Inc. ("Aloft") focused on UAS Traffic Management (UTM) for AAMs targeting global markets. Terra Drone has been making strides in its pioneering UTM business via strategic investments in Unifly, a leading UTM technology provider based in Belgium, and Aloft, which has the top UTM market share in the U.S. This collaboration marks the world's first-ever joint UTM development for AAMs by multiple companies with extensive track records in UTM implementation and operation.

The three companies pursue joint UTM development to capitalize on the rapid global progress in electric vertical take-off and landing aircrafts (eVTOLs), set to revolutionize transportation. Morgan Stanley forecasts the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market to reach $1 trillion by 2040 and $9 trillion by 2050 (1), with eVTOLs gaining global recognition through test flights and prototype showcases.

The companies proudly announce initiatives to enhance their existing UTM platforms in anticipation of the surge in eVTOL aircraft and drone activities. The shared vision for the UTM platform is to enable safe and efficient flight operations for eVTOLs and drones in the foreseeable future.

Recognizing the evolving needs of the AAM industry, they are dedicated to extending their platform by incorporating crucial additional functions. These enhancements, designed with automation at their core, aim to streamline operational efficiencies and pave the way for the integration of their increasingly automated UTM technology into the design and operational framework of AAMs. Through these efforts, they aim to set new standards in UTM and to facilitate the seamless integration of eVTOLs and drones into the national airspace, bolstering the potential for the AAM industry.

Through this initiative, they aim to build a global UTM infrastructure that kickstarts the AAM industry worldwide, creating a cohesive ecosystem that supports AAM growth and addresses broader challenges of urban mobility, sustainability, and air traffic safety.

Notes to Editor:

Research by Morgan Stanley in a report titled "eVTOL/Urban Air Mobility TAM Update: A Slow Take-Off, But Sky's the Limit" https://advisor.morganstanley.com/the-busot-group/documents/field/b/bu/busot-group/Electric%20Vehicles.pdf ]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396553/Terra_Drone.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186129/Terra_Drone_Logo.jpg