Terra Tech Corp. Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Terra Tech Corp.'s presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors and advisors may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Recent Company Highlights

Total revenues generated for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were approximately $8.6 million , an increase of 26% from $6.8 million in the same period in 2017.

were approximately , an increase of 26% from in the same period in 2017. In California , the Company commenced sales to the adult-use market in January 2018 through its Oakland and Santa Ana dispensaries. The Company is also constructing a dispensary and extraction facility in San Leandro .

, the Company commenced sales to the adult-use market in through its and dispensaries. The Company is also constructing a dispensary and extraction facility in . In Nevada , the Company completed construction of its cultivation and extraction facilities in Sparks and Reno , which are expected to enable it to scale production of its IVXX products for Nevada's consumer market. In June, it commenced cultivation at its new Sparks facility, following approval from the State of Nevada .

About Terra Tech Corp.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm's retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada and California. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its Oakland, CA and multiple Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated medical cannabis dispensaries throughout California and medical and adult-use dispensaries in Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Ahold, Aldi, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

