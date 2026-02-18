Terrabis Announces Grand Opening Month Celebration for Mundelein's New Dispensary with Weekly Giveaways

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis, Mundelein's new dispensary, will officially celebrate its grand opening this weekend with a full slate of opening-month celebrations planned throughout February and March. The Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Saturday, February 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first 400 guests will receive free coffee or cocoa, and the first 200 shoppers will receive exclusive swag bags.

The event will feature appearances from leading Illinois cannabis brands, with vendor representatives on-site to hand out free swag, share exclusive offers, and educate guests about their products, including Savvy and The Essence from Verano, alongside other participating vendors.

Early Mundelein Explorer's Club members will also be picking up their limited-edition Loot Boxes, where one lucky winner is going home with the Golden Ticket grand prize: Free Cannabis for a Year. Loot Box winners also have chances to score other big prizes such as a 55-inch TV, a karaoke machine, Bluetooth speakers and more.

To keep the excitement going beyond grand opening weekend, Terrabis will host big weekly giveaways with winner announcements every Monday in March, awarding valuable prizes such as Ray-Ban Meta glasses, a YETI cooler and camping set, a Nintendo Switch, custom skateboard decks, and accessories.

"We're proud to bring a completely new dispensary experience to Mundelein," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "This is more than a single day opening. It's a full celebration of our arrival, and a way to thank the community for the incredible early support. We remain committed to doing things differently and delivering a level of value and excitement that's unique to Terrabis."

The Mundelein location represents continued momentum for Terrabis' growth in Illinois and the Midwest. Although it is Terrabis' fifth dispensary in Illinois, it marks the company's ninth retail location overall, alongside four established Missouri stores and a product manufacturing facility.

Customers visiting the new Mundelein dispensary will also have access to exclusive products that can't be found anywhere else locally, including Terrabis Flower, the company's in-house cannabis brand and one of its top-selling product lines. Available only at Terrabis dispensaries, the flower line will be a signature offering at the Mundelein location as the company expands its footprint and product innovation across the state.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will also take place on Wednesday, February 18 from 1:00–2:00 p.m., featuring the Mayor of Mundelein, the GLMV Chamber, and local business leaders welcoming Terrabis to the community.

Terrabis is a privately held, leading, multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, MO. They provide premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience, while positively impacting the communities they serve. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co.

Press Contact:

Antonio DeRose

Marketing Manager: Growth and Communications

Phone: 970-471-5000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis