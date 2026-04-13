Terrabis Launches First 24-Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary in St. Charles County

O'FALLON, Mo., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, has officially opened the first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary in St. Charles County at its O'Fallon, Missouri, location with convenient access just off I-70. The new hours allow adults 21+ to order online and pick up via the drive-thru around the clock.

The move expands access for customers across the St. Louis region, providing a new level of convenience for late-night and early-morning cannabis purchases.

The 24-hour drive-thru model meets growing demand for speed, accessibility, and flexibility, offering a streamlined pickup experience without leaving the vehicle. The location's proximity to I-70 makes it an easy stop for both residents and commuters traveling through St. Charles County.

"This is the natural evolution of how customers want to shop, and we're leading the way," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "Twenty-four-hour drive-thru access lets us serve customers on their schedule while delivering the consistent, high-quality experience they expect from Terrabis."

The O'Fallon dispensary offers its full product menu, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and concentrates, all available for online ordering and drive-thru pickup. By combining extended hours with drive-thru convenience, Terrabis is introducing a differentiated retail experience in St. Charles County.

Terrabis O'Fallon is located at 1172 W Terra Ln, O'Fallon, MO 63366.

Terrabis is a leading, privately held multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, MO. The company provides premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience, while positively impacting the communities they serve. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co.

Press Contact:

Antonio DeRose

Marketing Manager: Growth and Communications

Phone: 970-471-5000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terrabis