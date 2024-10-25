Terrabis Celebrates Official Opening of Plainfield Dispensary with the Mayor and the Chamber of Commerce

PLAINFIELD, Ill., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis, a leading cannabis multi-state operator, is excited to announce its new dispensary in Plainfield is officially open as of October 24, 2024, marking the company's continued expansion in Illinois. This location will be the second Terrabis dispensary in the state, with additional locations in Dixon and Woodstock set to open soon. The Dixon dispensary is scheduled to open by the end of 2024, followed by Woodstock in the first quarter of 2025.

The press is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM CDT at 16020 Illinois Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586. The event will welcome the Mayor of Plainfield and the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the significant economic and community impact of this new establishment.

"We are thrilled to bring Terrabis to Plainfield and further establish our presence in Illinois," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "As someone who calls Chicago home and has deep roots in Illinois, I'm particularly excited about Terrabis' future here. We're not just expanding our footprint; we're dedicated to making a meaningful impact and contributing positively to every community we join."

In celebration of the official opening, Terrabis will host a grand opening event on Saturday, November 2, from 12 PM to 4 PM. The event will feature a DJ, cannabis product vendors, and exciting product specials. Attendees will receive swag bags filled with goodies, and the first 300 customers will enjoy complimentary cookies from Milkshake and Cookies, a beloved local business. This will showcase Terrabis' dedication to supporting local enterprises.

Terrabis warmly invites the community to join the festivities, explore the new dispensary, and experience the high-quality products and services that have made Terrabis a trusted name in the cannabis industry.

Terrabis is a privately held, leading, multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has Illinois dispensaries in Grayville, Plainfield, Dixon, and Woodstock, four Missouri dispensaries, and a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City. They provide premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience, while positively impacting the communities they serve. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co.

