Terrabis to Award Free Cannabis for a Year and $50,000 in Prizes with Upcoming Mundelein Opening

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, is excited to announce a major giveaway celebrating the upcoming opening of its Mundelein dispensary in February. One lucky participant will win Free Cannabis for a Year, and more than $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to early supporters as part of the launch festivities. Official grand opening and ribbon-cutting details will be published in a future release once the date is finalized.

As part of the celebration, the first 500 people to sign up for the Terrabis Explorers Club loyalty program before the Mundelein store opens will receive an exclusive, never-before-seen Terrabis Loot Box. These Loot Boxes are custom, lockable, bamboo stash boxes being produced one time only. They are individually numbered 1through 500, and will never be recreated, making them rare collectibles available only through this launch.

"We wanted our Mundelein opening to feel truly special and to give people something they can't get anywhere else," said Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis. "The Loot Boxes allow us to reward our earliest supporters while creating something collectible and memorable for the Mundelein community."

Inside the Loot Boxes are limited-edition Terrabis-branded stash accessory kits and surprise prize tokens, with every one of the first 500 participants guaranteed to win something. One Loot Box will include the Golden Ticket grand prize: Free Cannabis for a Year. Hundreds of additional prizes will be awarded from the $50,000 prize pool, including cannabis product redemptions, merchandise, and exclusive swag.

The Terrabis Mundelein location is opening in February. Customers are encouraged to visit the Mundelein page to sign up for the Explorers Club, learn more about the Loot Box giveaway, and review the Official Rules.

The Mundelein dispensary marks a major milestone for Terrabis as its fifth location in Illinois, continuing the company's momentum following the successful opening of four Illinois stores over the past two years. In addition to the new location, Terrabis is bringing its exclusive Terrabis flower brand to Mundelein, available only at Terrabis dispensaries, giving local customers access to products they can't find anywhere else as the brand continues to expand across the state.

Terrabis is a privately held, leading, multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, MO. They provide premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience, while positively impacting the communities they serve. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co.

