TerraCap Management Acquires 184-Unit Apartment Complex in Fort Mill, SC

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, Florida, announced today the acquisition of Palmetto Place, a 184-unit Class-B apartment complex located in Fort Mill, SC. Fort Mill is located less than 20 miles from Charlotte, NC. Palmetto Place was built in 1996 and features one, two, and three-bedroom units with an average unit size of 965 square feet.

Steve Hagenbuckle, Founder and Managing Partner of TerraCap, said, "We are excited to expand our geography into South Carolina. Fort Mill embodies all the characteristics of our TerraCap thesis of investing in high-growth markets that our research shows offers affordability, high quality of life, and new investments in commerce, amenities, and retail. Palmetto Place is a shining representation of what is attractive in multifamily living."

Palmetto Place is located in the York County submarket of SC. York County has seen consistently rising rents since 2009 as well as falling vacancy since 2017. Fort Mill itself is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With the area's rapid population growth along with Palmetto Place's below-market rents, the property already has value-add potential, which will be further enhanced through a premium renovation program.

"Fort Mill is an area that we've had our eye on for a while now. However, it's a tough market to enter because there's just not a lot of buying opportunities," said Steve Good, TerraCap's National Director of Acquisitions. "Palmetto is a great fit for what we are looking for: centrally located, plenty of amenities at the property and immediate area, and a low supply market with barriers to entry. These factors, along with rising population growth, make it an ideal candidate for us. We're excited for the opportunity to enter this market."

Andrea Howard of NorthMarq represented the seller in the disposition. First Communities Management was hired by TerraCap as property manager.

About TerraCap Management LLC

TerraCap Management LLC considers thematic factors such as business formation, employment growth and population growth on a market-by-market basis, as most metros and submarkets have different economic-based industries and therefore move through their economic cycles differently. TerraCap makes moderate strategic overweighting or underweighting to markets, depending on the specific economic drivers influencing supply and demand.

The Investment Manager has been in operation since 2008 with its headquarters located in Naples, FL, the firm also has offices in Tampa, FL, Atlanta, GA, and Denver, CO. As operators, TerraCap believes it can make decisions more efficiently while leveraging expertise from property to property. The firm has over 9 million square feet of commercial assets within its portfolio, with over 1.6 billion dollars of assets under management.

More information can be found at terracapmgmt.com.

